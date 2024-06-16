Bacolod road mishap that killed teacher probed

Bacolod Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has directed an inquiry into a road accident involving a city-owned tourist bus that resulted in the tragic death of a public school teacher and left over 30 other passengers injured in Don Salvador Benedicto, Negros Occidental late Friday afternoon.

“We will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of this tragic accident to prevent its recurrence,” Benitez said in a press release.

According to police reports, the passengers included 32 teachers from Paglaum Village Elementary School in Bacolod City and five of their family members.

They were returning from a team-building activity in San Carlos City when the accident occurred. The bus overturned after its brakes allegedly failed while navigating downhill along Purok Talus in Barangay Igmaya-an around 5:40 p.m., according to the police report.

Benitez assured that the city government provided hospital assistance to all the injured passengers.

“The Department of Social Services and Development will evaluate their needs and expedite the release of assistance. We are coordinating closely with local hospitals to ensure the injured receive optimal medical care,” he added.

Expressing condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, Benitez also offered prayers for the swift recovery of those injured. “We are dedicated to offering them the necessary support and assistance during this challenging period,” he stressed.