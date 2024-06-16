Arum targets Pacquiao

Add another name to the list of potential opponents for Manny Pacquiao, who is eyeing a grand comeback towards the end of 2024.

Pacquiao’s name has been mentioned when talks swirl around probable foes for Mario Barrios and Brian Norman.

A report by secondsout.com said that Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum is also eyeing the Filipino eight-division legend, who used to fight under his Top Rank banner, as a candidate to face American Teofimo Lopez in the event boxing’s newest influential group from Saudi Arabia decides to get a fight in place.

A two-division world champion, Lopez, 26, is now

campaigning at super-lightweight (140 lbs).

Pacquiao, who retired in 2021, last fought at welterweight (147 lbs) and will likely fight in the same weight class if he makes a ring return in November or December.

“Going up to welterweight, there’s a number of fighters that we might match with him. If Manny Pacquiao is available and the Saudis put up the money for the Pacquiao fight, Teofimo would be a great opponent,” Arum said in a story posted by the website.

Like Lopez, who is of Honduran lineage, Barrios, 29, and Norman, 23, are young and relentless.