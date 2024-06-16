Aghon, Kanlaon disasters relief: FL, DSWD with Ayala, PLDT-Smart, SM foundations help evacuees

The eruption of Mount Kanlaon in Negros Occidental on 3 June caused extensive damage to crops and forced thousands of people living near the volcano to evacuate for safety. Assistance to disaster victims have been pouring, with First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian leading the distribution of cash aid and relief goods to evacuees from La Castellana town on 15 June.
The First Lady distributed P10,000 to each of 1,752 affected families. A total 1,500 beneficiaries are from La Castellana while the rest of the beneficiaries are from Bago City.
DSWD Field Office 6 has distributed more than P5 million worth of cash assistance and 1,632 family food packs worth more than P1 million, the Philippine Information Agency said. Also distributed were 2,028 non-food items composed of hygiene kits, sleeping kits, and family kits amounting to nearly P3 million to recipients from Bago City, La Castellana town, La Carlota City and Pontevedra town.
A total of 1,742 families or 6,079 persons were affected in 18 barangays in Negros Occidental. Further, a total of 1,301 families or 4,757 persons took temporary shelter in seven evacuation centers in the province as of 10 June.
DSWD reports that among the evacuees are two infants, six toddlers, 10 pre-schoolers, 20 students, 25 teenagers, 89 adults and 11 senior citizens.
Based on ongoing DSWD validation, there are 50 families outside the evacuation centers comprising 129 persons temporarily staying with their relatives or friends.
The department places the total displaced population at 1,351 families comprising 4,886 individuals.
There were no damaged houses reported.
With water supply in several villages in Negros Occidental declared unfit for drinking due to ashfall from Kanlaon volcano, Ayala Foundation and the WeAreAyala Business Club (WAABC) of Negros conducted #BrigadangAyala with representatives and volunteers distributing 1,000 7-liter bottles of water, 1,000 hygiene kits (alcohol, facemasks, soap) and 1,000 survival kits to affected families in La Carlota City, Bago City and La Castellana.
The 100+ strong #BrigadangAyala visited evacuation centers and nearby barangays for on-site distribution.
“We are privileged to have this opportunity where all business units of the Ayala group across Negros can gather to help our communities,” said Sharon Ciocon, Ayala Malls general manager and WAABC Negros chairperson.
The donations came from Coca-Cola Foundation Philippines (CFP), Liquide International Corporation, and the Ayala group. Volunteers were from Seda Hotels, BPI, Globe Telecom, ACEN, Ayala Land Inc., ACMobility, WAABC-Negros and LeadCom alumni.
Aghon assistance
Typhoon “Aghon,” the first storm to hit the country this year, affected 41,105 families or 152,266 individuals in 21 provinces, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.
#BrigadangAyala was conducted on 10 June in Quezon province where a large part was impacted by the typhoon.
A relief team visited eight sitios in Barangay Caigsay III, Mauban town to distribute roofing materials for 210 families and 500 food relief packs.
CFP donated the food packs and ACEN provided the roofing materials.
PLDT, Smart Communications and PLDT-Smart Foundation (PSF) turned over 300 relief packages to San Juan, Batangas Mayor Ildebrando Salud who distributed them to residents of barangays Calitcalit, Lipahan, Muzon I, Buhay na Sapa, and Talahiban. The relief bags contained rice, canned goods, instant coffee, and other food items.
“Apart from ensuring that our communication services continue to be available, we also hope to provide aid for those who are still recovering from the typhoon,” said PLDT and Smart FVP and Group Corporate Communications head Cathy Yang.
The relief distribution was facilitated by PLDT and Smart personnel headed by Smart Batangas and Mindoro Customer Development head Adel Orcena together with Menchie Gonzales, PLDT Batangas Zone head Normel Talon, and PLDT SL Home Sales Customer Development Management executive Manny Figueroa.
PSF and Maynilad Water Services Inc. provided more than 800 food packs and water to Mauban Mayor Erwin Pastrana who forwarded the assistance to affected residents of Barangays San Lorenzo and Tapucan as well as in Barangays 5, 7 and Barra in Lucena City.
Meanwhile, SM Foundation and SM Supermalls, through Operation Tulong Express, delivered 1,265 relief packs to typhoon-affected communities in Laguna and Quezon.