Aghon, Kanlaon disasters relief: FL, DSWD with Ayala, PLDT-Smart, SM foundations help evacuees

The eruption of Mount Kanlaon in Negros Occidental on 3 June caused extensive damage to crops and forced thousands of people living near the volcano to evacuate for safety. Assistance to disaster victims have been pouring, with First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian leading the distribution of cash aid and relief goods to evacuees from La Castellana town on 15 June.

The First Lady distributed P10,000 to each of 1,752 affected families. A total 1,500 beneficiaries are from La Castellana while the rest of the beneficiaries are from Bago City.

DSWD Field Office 6 has distributed more than P5 million worth of cash assistance and 1,632 family food packs worth more than P1 million, the Philippine Information Agency said. Also distributed were 2,028 non-food items composed of hygiene kits, sleeping kits, and family kits amounting to nearly P3 million to recipients from Bago City, La Castellana town, La Carlota City and Pontevedra town.

A total of 1,742 families or 6,079 persons were affected in 18 barangays in Negros Occidental. Further, a total of 1,301 families or 4,757 persons took temporary shelter in seven evacuation centers in the province as of 10 June.

DSWD reports that among the evacuees are two infants, six toddlers, 10 pre-schoolers, 20 students, 25 teenagers, 89 adults and 11 senior citizens.

Based on ongoing DSWD validation, there are 50 families outside the evacuation centers comprising 129 persons temporarily staying with their relatives or friends.

The department places the total displaced population at 1,351 families comprising 4,886 individuals.

There were no damaged houses reported.