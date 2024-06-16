Aeta housing starts construction

Twenty-five duplex housing units are expected to be added to the Aeta Community Village in Babo Pangulo, Porac, Pampanga by the end of the year with its ongoing construction.

Representatives of Bloomberry Cultural Foundation Inc. (BCFI), which is sponsoring the houses, and developers Archion and Credibuild Development Corporation, as well as local government officials held the ceremonial shoveling during the first concrete pouring for the project of the provincial government last 24 May.

The event comes more than nine months after BCFI executive director Filipina Laurena and Governor Dennis Pineda signed the memorandum of agreement (MoA) for the sponsorship at the Sangguniang Panlalawigan Session Hall last 8 August.

Under the MoA, the foundation will fund the construction of the housing units worth more than P90 million on land donated by the provincial government.

Each duplex is two-story with a kitchen, bedroom, living room and bathroom.

Second District Board Member Fritzie David-Dizon, representing the governor at the concrete pouring ceremony, and Barangay Diaz councilor Jeanette Santos thanked BCFI for its continuous support for the Aeta community.