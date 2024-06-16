Absolute divorce bill polarizes absolutely: TRIBUNE survey shows a nation divided

The passage of House Bill No. 9349, also known as the Absolute Divorce Bill, has reignited a now raging national debate over whether the Philippines should join nearly the rest of the world in legalizing divorce.

The bill’s introduction has polarized opinions, both within the Senate and among the general public, leading to widespread discussion about its implications for Filipinos and society

DAILY TRIBUNE spoke to a range of ordinary Filipinos to gauge their views on this contentious issue. An informal survey by this paper showed a nation divided among those who favor divorce and those who do not.

Mel Candelaria, a married man, strongly opposed the bill, citing his belief in the sanctity of marriage. “No, because marriage is a sacred thing for the Catholic Church, and then you would be separating those who took vows in front of the altar,” Candelaria said.

Emilia Drio, a single mother and meat vendor at Pritil Market in Tondo, Manila, shared this sentiment. “I don’t think so, because once you’re married, that person is your life companion. It’s like God chose you to be together forever, so I am not in favor of divorce,” she stated.

On the other hand, some individuals see the need for legal remedies. Lezeil Emanel, who describes herself as happily married, acknowledges the complexities of marriage.

“For me, it could be yes or no because some people are mistreated. I can’t decide because I am happily married, but others might want it because they have their reasons,” Emanel explained. She believes that divorce should be an option for couples in distress.

Jocelyn Saldana, a widow from Tondo, Manila, supports the bill, emphasizing the welfare of children in unhappy marriages.

“For me, I am in favor of the divorce bill because if, for example, a legitimate couple has long been estranged and has found new relationships, what’s the point of forcing them to stay together?” she asked.

“This is also one of the reasons why their children suffer, seeing their parents argue and miserable every day.”

Florderliza Santos, a mother of eight, also backs the bill. “I’m in favor because in today’s time, if they no longer love each other, they should be allowed to separate,” Santos said.

Yanna Dosal, a 35-year-old collection staff member, believes legalizing divorce in the Philippines is long overdue. She noted that without legal recourse, many couples remain trapped in toxic relationships.

The proposed measure itself is highly divisive, and the 24 members of the Senate have already expressed varying degrees of support or opposition, even before the bill’s submission to their chamber.

According to an initial survey by Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada, at least 10 senators have already decided their stance on the controversial measure, with five supporting and five rejecting it.

Based on his survey, Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero, Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino, former Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, and Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, including himself, are not in favor of the proposed measure.

In contrast, Senators Imee Marcos, Grace Poe, Pia Cayetano, Risa Hontiveros and Robin Padilla support the bill. Their backing is not surprising, given that they previously signed Committee Report 124, the consolidated version of the proposed measures they authored last year.

In appealing to her colleagues for support, Hontiveros framed the debate as a matter of fairness.

“For me, that’s all we’re asking for, especially from the divorce advocates organizations, just a fair fight. Because what’s attached to that fair fight is the second chance in love, in taking a risk, and having a complete family life again,” she said.

Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, despite his Roman Catholic upbringing, acknowledges the need for divorce in some cases. “It is not their fault. Sometimes things just don’t work out. I also believe that everyone deserves another chance to be happy in life,” he said, expressing his leaning towards supporting the bill.

Although not part of the initial list of those in favor, Senator Raffy Tulfo has been vocal about his support for the bill. Tulfo is one of the main proponents of the Senate version of the divorce bill, which remains pending on second reading before the chamber’s plenary.

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III and Senator Loren Legarda also signed the committee report last September.

While the bill has gained more support, opponents continue to voice their concerns. Former Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri, citing an appeal from Pope Francis, stated his commitment to protecting Filipino families from the perceived pitfalls of divorce.

“Pope Francis asked me to please protect the family, and this is an instruction that I will take to heart,” Zubiri said. He expressed concerns about potential negative consequences, such as “Las Vegas weddings” becoming commonplace.

Senator Cynthia Villar, echoing Zubiri’s sentiments, stated her opposition to the bill, citing her personal happiness within her family life. Although there were no new pronouncements from Senators Nancy Binay and Alan Peter Cayetano, they have previously expressed their opposition to the measure.

Meanwhile, Senators Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara and Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. said they will need to study the proposed measure before taking sides.