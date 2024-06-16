Abra, Nueva Ecija rap foes

Abra hit its stride in the fourth quarter to topple Rizal Xentromall, 74-63, late Saturday and share the spotlight with Nueva Ecija in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Sixth Season at the Gov. Andres B. Bernos Memorial Gymnasium at the University of Abra in Bangued.

The Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards thwarted the Paranaque Patriots, 90-79, earlier to remain unbeaten after 11 starts and join the Quezon Huskers at the helm in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament that played in the landlocked Northern Luzon province for the first time.

Trailing, 58-59, the Abra Weavers poured 14 points behind Roi Sumang while limiting the Golden Coolers to just two to break away and tally their fifth straight victory that put them in a tie with their victims at 8-5.

Sumang delivered eight points, including two triples, in that decisive run and finished with 16 points, nine rebounds, five assist and two steals to earn best player honors.

Playing their first game for the Weavers, Mark Yee and Joseph Sedurifa delivered. Yee tallied 10 points, 11 rebounds plus three assists while Sedurifa notched 13 points, three rebounds plus two steals. Jeepy Faundo contributed nine points, six rebounds, three blocks and two steals for Abra Coach Yong Garcia.

The Golden Coolers got 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals from Alwyn Alday, 13 points, four rebounds and five assists from Kraniel Viloria and 10 points each from Marco Balagtas and Keith Agovida.

Abra Weavers team owner Mayor JB Bernos and his wife, Congresswoman Ching Bernos, led the loud crowd that filled the venue to the rafters.

Unlike the Weavers, the Rice Vanguards took the easier route, leading by as far as 71-53 behind Will McAloney, Bill Robles, John Bryon Villarias and Chris Bitoon.

McAloney wound up with 16 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists while Robles had a double-double 14 points, 11 rebounds plus five assists. Villarias, back from an injury, chalked 14 points and two assists while Bitoon chipped in 11 points, four assists and two steals.

Paranaque slid to 8-5 despite the 21-point, 16-rebound effort of John Uduba, the 13-point, two-rebound, two-assist output of JP Sarao, and the 10-point, six-assist, five-rebound and two-steal contribution of Jielo Razon.