A father’s love transcends money matters

Journalists are often discouraged from writing about their relatives. But for Father’s Day 2024 Sunday, I am seeking your indulgence as I honor the unsung hero in my life — my papa.

Around the world, fathers are seen as the pillars of their families, a role my papa struggled to fulfill while raising my siblings and me. His challenges in meeting this lifelong duty often drew criticism from my mother’s relatives.

To some, a father’s worth is measured by the size of his bank account. However, I firmly believe that fathers offer far more than financial security.

From an early age, I watched my papa juggle a series of non-permanent jobs in Blumentritt, Manila. He spent his days repairing and searching for the cheapest auto parts to offer his customers, whether under the blazing sun or pouring rain, just to make ends meet.

Limited by his educational background, he couldn’t secure a high-paying job. Yet, he always gave his utmost effort to ensure we had food on our table and could go to school. Often, he would come home with around P1,000 — just enough to get us through the day.

In 2010, months before I finished grade school, my parents separated. Papa moved to Marilao, Bulacan, but frequently returned to Blumentritt to work and try to earn money to support us. Despite the distance, he remained committed to our education and well-being.

Financial struggles were a significant factor in my parents’ separation. My mother, who had been a stay-at-home mom, found a well-paying job in Makati. This allowed her to provide for our needs without relying on my father.

While I understand my mother’s decision to do what she believed was best for us, my heart aches for papa. I know he did everything he could to keep our family together. As I grew older, my emotional bond with him deepened, especially knowing he was now alone and away from us.

I vividly remember how papa would hand me over to his “brods” in the tricycle queue to ensure I got home safely. I would often shed tears, knowing he would return home alone to an empty house, with no meal waiting for him after a long, exhausting day.

Even today, it pains me that we cannot see him every day. Special occasions like birthdays and holidays, meant to be spent with family, are heart-wrenching, knowing papa celebrates these events alone.

Despite the distance, I carry with me the invaluable lessons he taught me, the inspiration he provided, and the values he instilled that have shaped me into the person I am today.

We appreciate all your love and efforts, papa. Today, we honor you and all the fathers and father figures out there.