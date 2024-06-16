4TH IMPACT TO STAGE FIRST CONCERT IN LAS VEGAS

The trending Pinay sisters Almira, Irene, Mylene and Celina Cercado proudly announce in an online mediacon that they are preparing for their first US concert in Las Vegas entitled Pinoy Champs:World Class Winners. The all-girl biriteras are thankful for this new blessing in their international career.

“One year na po kami dito sa US and talagang ilalaban namin ang husay natin mga Filipinos dala namin ang flag natin kaya very thankful kami sa concert na ito (We have been here in the US for a year. Filipinos are really very talented — we bring the Philippine flag with us),” says Almira.

The Cercado sisters also shared their adjustments living in the US and how they battle homesickness.

“Lahat po dito kami kami talaga gumagawa. Wala kami driver kami na rin ‘yun, we missed all our dogs back home nagta-trabaho kami para sa kanila at sa dog food. Ang house namin sila na ang nakatira ang mahal na ng electric bill pero okay lang po, 50 percent ng earnings namin pinapadala namin back home (We don’t have any staff or househelp here we are on our own we work hard to earn for all our pets back home and the electric bills),” Irene said.

For the all-girl group that started their dream back in 2001 in their province of Isabela: an international career, hit songs and thumbs up performances are now within their reach. When asked on their dream collaboration, the group all agreed on this artist.

“Lalayo pa ba kami, gusto po namin ang Bini. We’ve worked with them before and sana magka-trabaho kami again and perform (We want to have a collab with Bini weve worked with them before and we want to do more),” reveals Celina.

The group also happily announced the recent development on the status of their working Visa.

“We are happy to announce that we got our new working Visa approved for a year under Angel R&J Productions: Rowena & John Matovich. We would like to also thank Polaris Media & Marketing and to Atty. Jemela Nettles for being our petitioner last year,” says Mylene.

Produced by a Filipino Production Company Enteng the Dragon, the concert will be on 21 June at the Celebrity Centre in Las Vegas, The 4th Impact will be sharing the stage with Junior New System, an all Male Filipino Dance group and Americas Got Talent finalist.