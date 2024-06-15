Wyndham construction starts in Clark Freeport

The Wyndham Garden Clark started the construction of its hotel inside Clark Freeport.

The Wyndham Garden Clark Hotel will be constructed along C.M. Recto Avenue, just 10 minutes away from the Clark International Airport.

According to Clark Development Corporation president and chief executive officer Agnes Devanadera, the Wyndham Garden Clark is the first hotel in the country to bear the name Wyndham Hotels and Resorts.

“The hotel is renowned worldwide for its unparalleled service and hospitality standards,” she added.

Devanadera, Wyndham Hotel and Resorts officials, and MBB Global Properties Corporation officials led the groundbreaking ceremony for the Wyndham Garden Clark on Friday.

Project Head Architect Joel Zapata said the 15-story hotel will be built on a 5,500 square-meter lot, which features 176 fully-furnished suites, along with amenities such as meeting halls, a playground, gym facilities, and a swimming pool.

“Incorporating a garden concept, Wyndham Garden Clark will prioritize expansive open spaces and maximize natural lighting and ventilation. This eco-friendly approach ensures a comfortable environment for our clientele without compromising on luxury or sustainability,” he said, adding that the project will have a completion date of 2026.

Devanadera said she is optimistic that Wyndham Garden Clark will set a new standard for excellent customer service and luxurious and comfortable accommodation.

“This hotel, this institution will upgrade the hotel industry within Clark Freeport and we hope that other hotels will follow its lead,” she added.