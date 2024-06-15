Workers to get double pay on Eid’l Adha

The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) said those who will work during a regular holiday, such as Eid’l Adha, are entitled to 200 percent of their wage.

The computation is basic wage times 200 percent for that day for the first eight hours, according to DoLE.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. declared 17 June as a regular holiday to give way for the observance of Eid’l Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice.

As stipulated in Labor Advisory 8, series of 2024, signed by DoLE Undersecretary Carmela Torres, certain pay rules shall apply to both the working and non-working employees of the regular holiday.

The following pay rules shall apply:

If the employee does not work, the employer shall pay 100 percent of the employee’s wage for that day, provided that the employee reports working or is on leave of absence with pay on the day immediately preceding the regular holiday is a non-working day or is on leave of absence with pay on the day immediately preceding the non-working day.

For work done more than eight hours, the employers shall pay the employee an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on said day.

Meanwhile, for work done during a regular holiday that also falls on the employee’s rest day, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30 percent of the basic wage of 200 percent.

Additionally, for work done in excess of eight hours during a regular holiday that also falls on the employee’s rest day, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on said day.