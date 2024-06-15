What are we in power for?

Lack of space in last week’s issue prompted us to write more details on the subject of abuse of power.

More specifically, on the forceful implementation of a water project by the Balilihan, Bohol LGU in an area over and beyond its political and geographical jurisdictional limits that smacks of an abuse of power.

Disregarding and trampling upon the rights and prerogatives of a fellow LGU official is abuse of power. Occupation of a private land without any permit is, by any means, abuse of power. As a consequence, three parties are now embroiled in a flaming legal battle between the Balilihan and Sevilla LGUs and Metropolitan Realty Inc., the landowner in Sevilla town in the above-cited province.

Don’t be surprised if I keep dwelling on this deteriorating local issue. It’s because this thing never got to some level of understanding among the cited parties. Because instead of learning from a past encounter on the very same issue of Balilihan LGU’s non-consultation with and failure to secure approval from the Sevilla LGU to extract water from its jurisdiction, Balilihan is at it again.

Over P70 million in tax money, I believe, has been wasted because the water facility, pumps, pipelines, etc. installed during the first attempt by the Balilihan LGU and DPWH Bohol were removed, as a matter of course, by Sevilla upon the orders of its chief executive, Mayor Julieta Dano. The location of the transgression, by any measure or defined legal boundaries, is undoubtedly under her municipality’s political jurisdiction.

Last 6 June, the Balilihan LGU, for the second time, and again without coordination, consultation or agreement whatsoever with the Sevilla LGU, started putting up similar water pumps, pipelines and facilities though now on the easement of Bugwak Spring along the Loboc River.

Adding to the injury, Balilihan installed facilities on the property, Lot 3533, owned and titled to Metropolitan Realty. Obviously, this is trespassing.

Power is being displayed indeed, mind you, with impunity because the Balilihan official even had her picture taken in front of a permanent billboard stating “Private Property, No Trespassing.” Anyway, “what are we in power for?”

Unless shown valid documents that will prove otherwise, The Bridge is convinced the Balilihan water project being constructed via the DPWH is being pursued with all the might of a political lord, without an ECC, the necessary permits or approval of use, neither from Sevilla, its Barangay Magsaysay or lot owner, Metropolitan Realty, with PAMBI, or NWRB, nor from the Ejocs, the previous lot owner.

The Bridge had requested more information, particularly from Balilihan Chief Executive Chatto via a Viber message. Also, in response to what the latter sent me, actually a photograph copy of The Bridge 9 June 2024 article on the subject here at DAILY TRIBUNE, we waited up to the time this piece was in progress. Sadly, nothing, not a word came in.

With all the above, what we see here, what I believe, then as a campus writer, up to now in our golden age is a gross abuse of political power. Even a malversation of public funds is present because the project was intended for District 1 and not District 3.

In Bohol where the conflict is developing further, it’s no mean task to face the conjugal tandem of an LGU chief whose husband is a congressional district representative.

We pursue our efforts for an improvement in medical center services, including compliance with the Hospital Anti-Deposit Law. Recently, a patient shared their experience where the attending nurse at Makati Medical Center didn’t close correctly the point where the IV was installed which resulted in fresh blood oozing heavily from the wound. Ironically, the patient had just undergone a blood transfusion. What a waste, what medical negligence, if not incompetence at MMC.

For comments, tweet billy andal, email andalbilly@yahoo.com