Watsons further grows, now with 1,200 stores

Health and beauty chain Watsons has one thing to promise in the coming years — it will continue growing.

Such was the viw made by Jared de Guzman, Watsons customer director, during their big comeback in its original home at the SM Mall of Asia last 6 June.

In an interview, De Guzman said to date, there are 1,200 Watsons stores throughout the archipelago and they will continue to unveil more.

“We open a lot of stores in a year and it will continue to expand. And if customers are having a hard time finding a branch near them, they can always use the Watsons app,” he said.

Named Watsons SM Mall of Asia Main Mall, the latest concept store includes an expansive area with sections showcasing various ways to enhance the shopping experience of customers.

De Guzman said the Watsons SM Mall of Asia, Main Mall’s beauty zone offers a wide selection of beauty and skincare products from premium and handpicked brands featuring skincare favorites and makeup marvels.

“Explore the extensive range of Watsons-owned brands, including health essentials and personal care products that are of great quality and come at affordable prices,” he said.

On the other hand, the store also provides holistic health and wellness experiences through its Pharmacy section.

“Get vitamins, supplements, OTC (over the counter) and prescription medications that offer generic and branded medicines as guided by Watsons Pharmacists to ensure access to products in support of one’s well-being,” he said.