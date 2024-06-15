Watsons further grows, now with 1,200 stores

Health and beauty chain Watsons has one thing to promise in the coming years — it will continue growing.
Such was the viw made by Jared de Guzman, Watsons customer director, during their big comeback in its original home at the SM Mall of Asia last 6 June.
In an interview, De Guzman said to date, there are 1,200 Watsons stores throughout the archipelago and they will continue to unveil more.
“We open a lot of stores in a year and it will continue to expand. And if customers are having a hard time finding a branch near them, they can always use the Watsons app,” he said.
Named Watsons SM Mall of Asia Main Mall, the latest concept store includes an expansive area with sections showcasing various ways to enhance the shopping experience of customers.
De Guzman said the Watsons SM Mall of Asia, Main Mall’s beauty zone offers a wide selection of beauty and skincare products from premium and handpicked brands featuring skincare favorites and makeup marvels.
“Explore the extensive range of Watsons-owned brands, including health essentials and personal care products that are of great quality and come at affordable prices,” he said.
On the other hand, the store also provides holistic health and wellness experiences through its Pharmacy section.
“Get vitamins, supplements, OTC (over the counter) and prescription medications that offer generic and branded medicines as guided by Watsons Pharmacists to ensure access to products in support of one’s well-being,” he said.
Sustainability
Watson’s MOA also offers a Go Green mantra at the Sustainability Zone where customers can discover eco-friendly products that also care for the environment.
The store gives customers an interactive experience with its Sustainability advocacy.
The Sustainable Choices section includes a refilling station of select Naturals by Watsons products, an extensive selection of clean beauty products, better packaging products, refill packs and products made from ethically sourced ingredients, each item exemplifying Watsons’ dedication to reducing its environmental impact while still prioritizing customer satisfaction.
The upgraded store further levels up the shopping experience with an immersive and interactive O+O (Offline plus Online) experience for its customers.
Hassle-free shopping at the self-checkout counters is also present in Watson MOA.
Watsons Club members enjoy special offers and unbeatable deals for each purchase.
Shopping is definitely made more convenient with Watsons’ Online Express delivery service, which allows customers to have their products delivered right to their doorsteps in three hours, while the Click and Collect Express gives an option to pick up orders at the store within 30 minutes.
“Our big comeback in SM Mall of Asia is a testament to Watsons’ promise and continuous efforts to improve our service and empower customers to look good, do good and feel great,” said De Guzman.