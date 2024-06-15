Taguig druggies nabbed

Authorities on Saturday reported that three suspected drug personalities were arrested in a joint operation conducted by Taguig City Police early Friday morning.

The operation, involving elements from the District Drug Enforcement Unit, District Intelligence Division, District Mobile Force Battalion, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and Taguig City Police Sub-station 9, took place at around 1:30 a.m. in Barangay Wawa, Taguig City.

Police seized approximately 40 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P272,000.

Apprehended were individuals identified as alias Ron, a 25-year-old construction worker; alias Randy, a 38-year-old construction worker and alias Allan, a 42-year-old driver.

Seized during the operation were two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets and one knot-tied transparent plastic bag containing the suspected shabu, a P1,000 bill used as buy-bust money along with eleven P1,000 counterfeit bills, and a black cellular phone.

Police officers informed the suspects of their constitutional rights. The suspects opted to remain silent.

The seized evidence will undergo laboratory examination at the SPD Forensic Unit. Authorities will file a criminal complaint for violation of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) against the suspects at the Taguig City Prosecutor’s Office.