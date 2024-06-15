SPEEd announces nominees for 7th Eddys

The Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd) hosted the inaugural Nominees Announcement event for the 7th edition of The Eddys (Entertainment Editors’ Choice) at Valencia Events Place in San Juan, with the proceedings streamed live on The Eddys Facebook Page.

Leading the Best Picture category are five exceptional films: "About Us But Not About Us" by The IdeaFirst Company, Octoberian Films, and Quantum Films; "Firefly" by GMA Pictures and GMA Public Affairs; "GomBurZa" by Jesuit Communications, MQuest Ventures, and CMB Film Services; "Iti Mapukpukaw" by Project 8, GMA News and Public Affairs, and Terminal Six Post; and "Mallari" by Mentorque Productions and Clever Minds Inc.

The Best Actress category features a competitive lineup of standout performances, including Kathryn Bernardo in "A Very Good Girl," Charlie Dizon in "Third World Romance," Julia Montes in "Five Breakups And A Romance," Marian Rivera in "Rewind," Vilma Santos in "When I Met You In Tokyo," and Maricel Soriano in "In His Mother’s Eyes."

For Best Actor, the contenders showcase a remarkable range of talent with Elijah Canlas for "Keys to the Heart," Dingdong Dantes for "Rewind," Cedrick Juan for "GomBurZa," Piolo Pascual for "Mallari," Alden Richards for "Five Breakups And A Romance," and Romnick Sarmenta for "About Us But Not About Us."

In the Best Director category, the nominees are celebrated for their visionary storytelling: Derick Cabrido for "Mallari," Pepe Diokno for "GomBurZa," Zig Dulay for "Firefly," Jun Robles Lana for "About Us But Not About Us," and Carl Joseph Papa for "Iti Mapukpukaw."

The 7th edition of The Eddys is scheduled for 7 July at 7:00 p.m. in the Ceremonial Hall, Marriott Grand Ballroom at Newport World Resorts in Pasay City, with a delayed telecast on AllTV on 14 July at 10:00 p.m.

The film event will once again be directed by award-winning actor and filmmaker Eric Quizon, who directed the 6th edition of The Eddys last year. Brightlight Productions will serve as the line producer for the awards night.

In collaboration with Newport World Resorts, ALLTV, and Sound Check, SPEEd will present The 7th EDDYS with Globe Telecom as a major sponsor.

The film event is also supported this year by Beautéderm by Rhea-Anicoche Tan, Unilab, Camille Villar, former Ilocos Sur Governor Chavit Singson, and Echo Jam.

Completing the nominees list are:

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Dolly de Leon (Keys to the Heart)

Alessandra de Rossi (Firefly)

Gloria Diaz (Mallari)

Gladys Reyes (Apag)

Ruby Ruiz (Langitngit)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Enchong Dee (GomBurZa)

Keempee de Leon (Here Comes The Groom)

Nanding Josef (Oras de Peligro)

Roderick Paulate (In His Mother’s Eyes)

JC Santos (Mallari)

BEST SCREENPLAY

Angeli Atienza (Firefly)

Jun Robles Lana (About Us But Not About Us)

Carl Joseph E. Papa (Iti Mapukpukaw)

Rodolfo Vera, Pepe Diokno (GomBurZa)

Enrico Santos (Mallari)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Neil Daza (Firefly)

Kara Moreno (Kampon)

Juan Lorenzo “Pao” Orendain (Mallari)

Shayne Sarte (When I Met You In Tokyo)

Noel Teehankee (A Very Good Girl)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Ferdie Abuel (5 Breakups and A Romance)

Mariel Hizon (Mallari)

Ericson Navarro (GomBurZa)

Fedeyo Tagayon, Reynaldo Peru (When I Met You In Tokyo)

Kenneth Kelvin Villanueva (Firefly)

BEST EDITING

Lawrence S. Ang (About Us But Not About Us)

Benjamin Tolentino (A Very Good Girl)

Benjamin Tolentino (GomBurZa)

Benjamin Tolentino (Iti Mapukpukaw)

Noel Tonga, Nelson Villamor (Mallari)

BEST MUSICAL SCORE

Teresa Barrozo (Becky & Badette)

Teresa Barrozo (GomBurZa)

Teresa Barrozo (Iti Mapukpukaw)

Von de Guzman (Mallari)

Vincent de Jesus (Third World Romance)

BEST SOUND

Lamberto Casas Jr., Alexis Tomboc (Iti Mapukpukaw)

Melvin Q. Rivera, Louie Boy Bauson (GomBurZa)

Sound 22 (When I Met You In Tokyo)

Mien Sparks (Rewind)

Immanuel Verona, Nerrika Salim (Mallari)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Ryan Grimarez, Macky Rayanon, Tawong-Lipod Creative Studio (Shake, Rattle & Roll Extreme)

Gaspar Mangarin (Mallari)

John Kenneth Paclibar (Kampon)

Carlos Joseph E. Papa, Eru Petrasanta, Christela Marquez, Matthew Erickson Echague et al. (Iti Mapukpukaw)

Reality MM Studios Inc. (Firefly)

BEST ORIGINAL THEME SONG

"Finggah Lickin’” (Becky and Badette)

Performed by Eugene Domingo

Music by Teresa Barrozo

Lyrics by Jun Robles Lana, Elmer Gatchalian and Erika Estacio

“Pag-ibig na Sumpa” (Mallari)

Performed by Juan Karlos

Music and lyrics by Jose "Quest” Villanueva

"Patawad Inay” (In His Mother’s Eyes)

Performed by LA Santos

Music and lyrics by Jonathan Manalo

Additional lyrics by LA Santos and FM Reyes

"Sa Duyan ng Bayan” (GomBurZa)

Performed by Noel Cabangon, Ebe Dancel and Gloc-9

Music and lyrics by Krina Cayabyab and Gloc-9

“Sa Yakap Mo” (Family Of Two: A Mother and Son Story)

Performed by Iyah Ladip-Guanzon and Ralph Padiernos

Music and lyrics by Paulo Zarate