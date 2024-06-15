Simple reward makes Dad’s Day

A father and son connection usually develops instantly, but that between a father and daughter is something special.

A bond most women miss out on is a strong tie with their dads since the father is absent from home most of the time.

Gerry (not his real name) is a 56-year-old retired company driver overseas. He became unemployed when his boss retired and was replaced by his son.

It became difficult for Gerry at work so he decided to go home. He was supposed to retire at 60.

In recognition of his work, his employer gave him what he was promised he would receive when he reached retirement age.

He received enough to support his ailing wife, Tina, and to build a small business. He chose to buy a car and signed up with a ride-hailing app.

“I want to help my daughter; she has only been working for two years,” he proudly shared.

According to Gerry, his relationship with his daughter became fractured when she entered college.

He was frequently not at home because of his work. His wife became ill more than three years ago, prompting his daughter to look for a job straight out of college.

Daughter moves out

He said his daughter moved to an apartment near her workplace.

“She left; I didn’t stop her because she’s all grown up, she’s okay but we don’t always talk. We still see her from time to time but that’s okay,” he said.

Gerry took out a car loan from a bank to buy his vehicle for hire. It was easier than driving someone else’s car as he could work anytime he wanted.

“Even though payment is through installment, I am the owner and I can manage my time,” he said.

One day, his daughter asked him to pick up boxes of donuts for a presentation. They were for her guests but she couldn’t pick them up.

“She knew I was here in QC (Quezon City), nearby, I came to get it and brought it to BGC (Bonifacio Global City) to her work,” Gerry said.

“I was surprised there were so many boxes, my trunk was full. I think it was all of three dozen donuts in the boxes I brought to her. After I left, I saw a box in the seat,” he said.

Gerry said his daughter had intentionally left the box for him and his wife as a gift.

“I was surprised, it was for me and her mother, she asked me to take it home,” he said.

Gerry took this as a renewed connection with his daughter, which for him is enough as he saw it as a reward for him and his wife for caring for their daughter.