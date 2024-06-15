Shun imperialist wokeism

The pernicious spread of anti-Israeli sentiment in exclusive schools in the United States, which some left-wing groups in the country are trying to replicate among big local universities must be stopped.

Instead of providing enlightenment, the well-funded groups in the US promote and lead the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel, reminiscent of the anti-Semitic Nazi sentiment in World War 2.

The movement has created a Neo-Nazi environment in the US that recently manifested in the recent incident where masked protesters took over a New York City subway car and ordered passengers to declare if they were “Zionists,” then warned: “This is your chance to get out.”

A report said the “the sickening moment” came after protesters rallied at Union Square Park in Manhattan and held up a banner that read “Long live October 7,” implying support for the Hamas massacre where 1,189 individuals of different nationalities were killed.

Overheard at the event were yells wishing “Hitler was still here” to “wipe out” the Jews.

The anti-Israel protests and encampments are prevalent in the elite and exclusive universities rather than in institutions that cater to lower-income students, indicating that its financiers are after the noise that can be created instead of convincing people of their hideous causes.

Washington Monthly, a publication, set out to discover whether the protests against the war in Gaza that swept across US college campuses recently were exclusive to elite colleges.

Using data from Harvard’s Crowd Counting Consortium, which tracks protests across the US, and news reports of demonstrations and encampments at colleges, it was discovered that in the majority of cases, less exclusive colleges that had a greater number of students did not have protests on their campuses.

Most of the protests have the backing of the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR). This longtime pro-Palestinian nonprofit organization has staffers and youth fellows across the United States who have taken part in the series of Gaza-related mass actions that have become commonplace.

The spread of the sentiment against Jews and Israel broke out from the actions of students at New York City's Columbia University, extending to institutions including George Washington University, Fordham University, the University of Alabama, Yale, Harvard, the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) and the University of Texas at Austin.

USCPR did not rise out of the conflict as it was formed long before the attack on Israel. It was founded in 2001 and has built a network of more than 300 national organizations that "stand in solidarity with the Palestinian struggle to achieve freedom from Israeli military occupation.”

The USCPR and adherents of the BDS movement have suspicious links.

Jerusalem last May called on the European Union to halt funding to more than a dozen European and Palestinian non-governmental organizations that it says promote boycotts against Israel.

Israel’s Strategic Affairs Ministry then issued a report with a list of groups that it said received EU funding and called for boycotts against Israel. It said some of the groups had links to terror groups.

Tablet, a Jewish magazine, investigated the USCPR and found that it sponsors the Palestinian BDS National Committee (BNC), a West Bank- and Gaza-based group that coordinates BDS efforts in the Palestinian territories.

The anti-Israel group provides tax-exempt US donations to the BNC. The BNC has for one of its members the Council of National and Islamic Forces in Palestine, a coalition of “resistance” movements that includes Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, all considered terror groups by Israel, the US and Europe.

The findings indicated that the global movement, in the guise of promoting rights in Gaza, is nothing more than a rebirth of the Nazi aim of obliterating the Jews and Israel.

The Doctrine of Hamas, which serves as the constitution of the terror group, states that the ultimate aim is erasing Israel as a nation from the global map.