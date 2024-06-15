SHOWBIZ ‘DADDY’S GIRLS’ PAY TRIBUTE TO THEIR pop

In the entertainment industry, stage fathers are harder to notice — as the common set-up for young stars are moms always present to help and act as managers to their celebrity kid. But, let us not forget there are stage fathers, too. They lend their presence by offering advice and a shoulder to lean on for their daughters — they, too, are always there for whatever is needed.

Delfin Geronimo: Loving support

For Pop Star Royalty Sarah Geronimo’s successful career, daddy Delfin Geronimo has played a big part in developing the very foundation of Sarah’s developing talent.

“He saw my potential. Siya ‘yung unang taong naniwala po sa talentong binigay sakin ng Diyos. He taught me to dream big. Ang kaniya pong pagmamahal sa musika has greatly influenced me as a kid. Mahina po ang loob ko. Siya po ang nagturo sa akin na maging malakas, matatag. Lalong-lalo na po sa pagharap sa laban ng buhay. Tatay Delfin, mahal na mahal na mahal na mahal na mahal kita. Para sa’yo ito ‘Tay. I love you, Daddy (He was the first person to saw my potential, his love for music influenced me, and he taught me to be strong),” says Sarah before singing a song for daddy Delfin.