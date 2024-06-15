SHOWBIZ ‘DADDY’S GIRLS’ PAY TRIBUTE TO THEIR pop

In the entertainment industry, stage fathers are harder to notice — as the common set-up for young stars are moms always present to help and act as managers to their celebrity kid. But, let us not forget there are stage fathers, too. They lend their presence by offering advice and a shoulder to lean on for their daughters — they, too, are always there for whatever is needed.
Delfin Geronimo: Loving support
For Pop Star Royalty Sarah Geronimo’s successful career, daddy Delfin Geronimo has played a big part in developing the very foundation of Sarah’s developing talent.
“He saw my potential. Siya ‘yung unang taong naniwala po sa talentong binigay sakin ng Diyos. He taught me to dream big. Ang kaniya pong pagmamahal sa musika has greatly influenced me as a kid. Mahina po ang loob ko. Siya po ang nagturo sa akin na maging malakas, matatag. Lalong-lalo na po sa pagharap sa laban ng buhay. Tatay Delfin, mahal na mahal na mahal na mahal na mahal kita. Para sa’yo ito ‘Tay. I love you, Daddy (He was the first person to saw my potential, his love for music influenced me, and he taught me to be strong),” says Sarah before singing a song for daddy Delfin.
Eddie Gutierrez: Unconditional love
For Ruffa Gutierrez, the unconditional love and to be strong in every trial in life are her best lessons from dad Eddie Gutierrez.
“Thank you for showing me unconditional love and always reminding me to have that ‘fire in my belly’ so I can survive every trial and heartbreaks in my life. I am so grateful to have a kind, loving dad who takes side over mom’s when we argue,” Ruffa said.
Aga Muhlach: Normalcy
For Atasha Muhlach, growing up as a regular kid even with celebrity parents (Aga and Charlene) is a treasure she experienced together with twin brother Andres.
“Growing up, we didn’t have any cellphones or any technology until 16, so we’re able to be present in life. Because of that I really realized that some things in my life… I’m not very comfortable sharing what’s behind the scenes. All I really want to do is just express my creativity. I just really want to showcase my talent. We never really felt any different until recently, when we got older. We started these things, like they would take us in the premiere night. It’s was like, ‘Whoa!’ this was what it’s like,” she said.
Richard Gomez: Cool and present
For Juliana Gomez, the unica hija of Richard Gomez, the “coolness” and “always there to listen” helped her a lot while growing up.
“You buy mom and I flowers every year for Valentine’s and often, just randomly when we pass by a flower shop. You know exactly what I’m craving for even without asking. He has the best taste in music. My love for Donna Summer and Apo Hiking Society could only ever come from you. We can talk forever about sports or how to make the perfect carbonara, but we can also sit in silence, on our phones, showing each other memes every few minutes,” she said in an interview.