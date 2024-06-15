Richard Gomez’s role of a lifetime

Award-winning actor and public servant Richard Gomez never runs out of feel-good stories every time the subject of fatherhood pops up in our interviews. His only daughter, Juliana Gomez, is slowly making a name for herself and getting out of her popular parents’ shadow.

“I give her freedom and I always tell her if you want to entertain your classmates and friends, bring them at home. It is important for me na makilala ang friends niya. It is important for parents na alam mo ‘yung nakakasama ng anak mo (You must know the company of your children),” Richard said.

Richard also gives advice to Juliana when needed.

“Sinasabi ko sa kanya lagi na number one bata pa siya, marami pang oras na pwede niyang pag-isipan kung ano ang gusto niyang gawin. Anyways, hindi ko naman siya pinagbabawalan. Kung mayroon siyang manliligaw sa bahay, kung may pumupunta roon, okay lang naman sa amin (I always tell Juliana that she is still young and she has lots of time to think about life because we give her the freedom to do that. If she has suitors or if there is someone who visits her at home, that is okay with us),” Richard said.

“Siyempre lahat tayong parents kinakatakutan natin biglang mag-asawa ‘yung mga anak natin. What I really want for Juliana is for her to fulfill her dreams. Alam ko na mahaba pa, marami pa siyang makukuhang success sa buhay niya. So it’s really up to her. Kami naman ni Lucy hanggang suggestions lang kami, hanggang payo lang ang magagawa namin. But when it comes to implementation kung ano ang gusto niya sa sarili niya ay nasa kanya ‘yon (You’re still young, there’s plenty of time to do things you want to do. We, parents, are afraid when the time comes when our children get married, but as parents we always give suggestions),” he said.

His advice to other parents?

“Kailangan talaga maganda ang line of communications n’yo. No matter how busy you are, you really have to find time para makipag-communicate, number one sa asawa at saka roon sa mga anak mo. Then kapag mayroon kang free time, you really have to give time na makasama mo sila kahit sa bahay lang. ‘Di niyo kailangang mamasyal, kahit sa bahay lang — you read together, you pray together, just watching TV together, just being on the table, kuwentuhan lang. Communication is really very important (No matter how busy you are as parents you should always communicate with your children and spend time with them),” Richard said.