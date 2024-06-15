Revel Dad’s Day at SM North Edsa

It’s Dad’s Day! This is a great time to bond and show our father some loving feelings.

But instead of the usual sit-down meal, gift-giving, and perhaps some celebratory cake with a dedication, why not throw in some youthful energy to remind our beloved Dads that honoring him on his day can also be an awesome time to make new fun memories?

SM North EDSA is ready for today’s revelry.

Shake it, move it, and keep it exciting at SM North Edsa where you and the first man in your life can engage in experiences guaranteed to give smiles —and lots of laughter — on his face. Here’s to Dad and our round-up of exciting experiences to have with him and the family.

Flex your tenpin skills — or improve them, at least — at the SM Bowling Alley. Whether he aims for the perfect strike or an amusing gutter shot, it’s guaranteed unwinding time for everyone. PANA Archery, on the other hand, is likewise straight to the point when it comes to serious fun with Father who may actually enjoy the focused and calming pace of archery.

Fathers with young kids can hang around together at Kidzoona to help boost their little ones’ creative and motor skills. Kiddos into dinosaurs? Papi will enjoy bonding moments at the colorful Dino Land indoor amusement center. Bring back the fam to the days when these giant creatures ruled the earth.

For dads with older kids, Gootopia brings a quirky and hilarious kind of mischievous adventure as players go through various challenges, those who are unlucky to move to the next challenges get blasted with slime, which is actually not such a bad thing.

Or, get Papa into a futuristic mood with the rest of the family crew at Lazer Quest for a thrilling laser tag battle with friends and family.

Put some F1 vibe into him at EKart Raceway, which is a safe zone for kart racing amid a state-of-the-art multi-level indoor karting facility — a first in the Philippines.

Let the brood have their cupcakes and eat them, too, at Bakebe. The unique co-baker’s space lets Daddies try their hand at making cakes and cookies through a Bakebe app that provides recipes of what they want to achieve during the session.

Certified movie-buff fathers get the ultimate treat at the IMAX Theater. Sit back and relax and enjoy the “most immersive movie experience” in a huge high-resolution curved screen that guarantees a full view wherever you’re seated. The visuals are crystal clear with vivid colors, and the audio is of superb quality. Dad will surely love to spend elevated movie time here with the whole family.

And what’s a great Father’s Day without preserving memories? Strike a pose in an elevator-themed photo booth with Dad at The Film. Meanwhile, update your family portrait at Mirror Studios where you can either recreate your favorite memory or fancy yourselves in costumes as your favorite characters.

Forget your old Father’s Day routine. Step out for something new and have the best-ever celebration yet at SM North Edsa’s dad-friendly attractions.

Visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow @SMSupermalls on social media to stay tuned for more updates.