Retiree Pa exudes pride amid sacrifices

Father’s Day, a day dedicated to showing appreciation for the fathers and father figures in our lives, is usually being celebrated without much fanfare.

While the traditional image of dad jokes, neckties and backyard barbecues still holds a charm, the modern-day dad deserves a celebration that reflects the evolving nature of fatherhood.

One deserving dad is Ricardo Barredo or Ricky — a resident of Loreto Sampaloc Manila — who came from the bloodline of Supreme Court Justice Antonio Barredo and a product of the 4th district of Manila.

Barredo, a retired PLDT employee with 31 years of service, is a proud father of two successful children —Sharmaine Luis who graduated from University of Santo Tomas with a Mass Communication degree and Adrian Dominic, who graduated with a degree in Psychology from the University of the Philippines Diliman.

Barredo acknowledges the sacrifices he made to provide his children with a quality education. He admits to missing out on seeing them grow due to the demanding nature of his job, which often required him to be away from home.

The financial burden of their education also weighed heavily on him, forcing him to take out loans to supplement his income.