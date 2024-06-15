Repatriation efforts underway for 3 OFWs killed in Kuwait fire

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Saturday said repatriation efforts are underway for the three overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who have been killed in a building fire in Kuwait.

In a news forum in Quezon City, DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac said the agency is currently in touch with the families of all three OFW fatalities.

"We do not have a timeline yet, but I am confident that it may happen this week, very soon," Cacdac said.

On Friday, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) said a P220,000 worth of burial assistance will be given to the relatives of the three OFWs who died from the fire.

Relatives of the victims will also receive P15,000 worth of livelihood aid from OWWA.

OWWA said these are separate from the Kuwaiti government's assistance for the victims' kins.

Meanwhile, Cacdac said the DMW is also coordinating with the families of the two OFWs who are in critical condition.

"We are monitoring the situation of the two in the ICU. Hopefully, they will recover very soon," Cacdac said.

For the remaining six OFWs who were also present during the building fire, the DMW is giving them the option to continue working in Kuwait.

The residential building, which houses foreign workers, was reportedly overcrowded with workers making it difficult to escape the blaze.

According to a Kuwaiti state TV report, around 150 people lived in the block when the fire broke out early Wednesday morning while the workers were asleep.

Around 50 people have been killed in the blaze.