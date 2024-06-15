PVL draft draws 47 aspirants

The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) announced the initial class for its inaugural Rookie Draft that is set on 8 July.

From a total of 50 applicants, the list was trimmed to 47 after careful deliberation and screening leading to the historic event that will showcase a diverse and talented pool of athletes ready to make their mark on the professional stage.

The aspirants successfully met the 12 June deadline, securing their spots in what promises to be a highly competitive draft.

De La Salle University middle blocker Thea Gagate, setter Julia Coronel, outside hitter Maicah Larroza, and middle blocker Leila Cruz headline the class Pierre Abellana also expressed intention after playing a crucial role for University of Santo Tomas in the finals of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86.

Adamson University will see seven of its student-athletes enter the draft in outside hitters Lucille Almonte and Ishie Lalongisip; opposite spiker AA Adolfo; setters Nikka Yandoc and Angge Alcantara; libero Karen Verdeflor; and middle blocker Sharya Ancheta.

University of the Philippines (UP) will see graduating seniors Abi Goc (outside hitter), Jewel Encarnacion (outside hitter), and Stephanie Bustrillo (opposite spiker) vying for spots, alongside with University of the East’s (UE) Dara Nieva (opposite spiker) and liberos Jenina Zeta and Dea Villamor and Ateneo libero Roma Mae Doromal.

The draft will also feature abroad-based Filipinos with Aleiah Torres of Brock University and Nathalie Ramacula of Red River College Polytechnic throwing their hats in the ring.

Players from all over the country also entered their names in the draft.

Letran College’s Daisy Melendres and Bay Anne de Leon; Arellano University’s Dodee Batindaan, Robbie Mae Matawaran, Lorraine Pecana, Donnalyn Paralejas, and Charmina Dino; EAC’s Cathrine Almanzan; Lyceum of the Philippines University’s Camille Belaro; San Beda University’s Maxinne Tayag and Lalaine Arizapa; San Sebastian College’s Jewelle Bermillo; and University of Perpetual Help System Dalta’s Razel Aldea and Sandra Dayao compose the National Collegiate Athletic Association alumni.