Pampanga cops nab 2, seize P2M drugs

SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — The Pampanga police apprehended two high-value individuals in separate operations that resulted in the confiscation of nearly P2 million worth of illegal drugs in the province.

Police Col. Jay Dimaandal, chief of the Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPPO), reported that a buy-bust operation conducted by the Guagua Municipal Police Station (MPS) on June 12 at around 10:45 p.m. in Barangay Pulung Masle, Guagua, led to the arrest of an individual known as “Nard.” Authorities seized 55.55 grams of suspected shabu valued at P377,740.

Similarly, on 11 June, at approximately 6:30 p.m., the City of San Fernando Police Station’s Intelligence and Special Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Juan, City of San Fernando.

This operation resulted in the arrest of a 55-year-old resident of Barangay Pulung Masle, Guagua, identified as “Tom.” Police confiscated 210 grams of suspected shabu with a street value of P1,428,000.

The suspects have been charged with violations of RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) and are awaiting court referral.