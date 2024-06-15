‘No plate, no travel’ policy for QC trikes seen

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Saturday disclosed that it will implement a “no plate, no travel” policy for all tricycles operating within the boundaries of Quezon City as public transportation starting 1 July.

In a statement, LTO chief Assistant Secretary Vigor D. Mendoza II said that the policy will be implemented after the agency cleared a backlog of nearly 3,000 tricycle license plates in Quezon City.

The distribution culminated in a ceremony where plates were handed over to Tricycle Operators and Drivers’ Associations.

This move aligns with Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista’s directive to expedite the release of license plates to motorists.

“With all tricycles used for public transport in Quezon City now issued license plates, the LTO will consider any tricycle operating without one to be colorum, or operating illegally,” Mendoza said.

The local government of Quezon City, on the other hand, said that the initiative will serve as a pilot program for stricter road safety and anti-colorum measures, as the LTO plans to expand the “No Plate, No Travel” policy nationwide, particularly for four-wheeled vehicles.

Mendoza, meantime, announced that the agency already addressed the backlog for four-wheel vehicle plates earlier this year, with a production capacity of one million plates monthly since late 2023. However, car dealerships are urged to expedite the distribution of plates to clients.

“We appeal to car dealerships to distribute the plates to their clients as soon as possible. There is no longer a backlog for four-wheeled vehicle plates,” Mendoza said.

“The same goes for motor vehicle owners. Please claim and immediately affix your license plates to your vehicles,” he added.