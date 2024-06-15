'No plate, no travel' for tricycles in QC to start in July

The Land Transportation Office (LTO), in coordination with the local government of Quezon City, will implement a 'No Plate, No Travel' policy for all tricycles used as public transport within the city starting 1 July.

LTO chief, Assistant Secretary, Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II, said the strict implementation of the policy came after the agency was able to address the almost 3,000 backlog in license plates for tricycle drivers in Quezon City last month, which was highlighted by a ceremonial distribution of license plates to Tricycle Operators and Drivers’ Associations (TODAs).

This is also in line with the instruction of Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista to immediately release all the license plates to the motorists in the soonest possible time.

“With all the license plates already distributed to all tricycles being used in public transport in Quezon City, your LTO will presume that tricycles with no license plates but are being used in transporting passengers in Quezon City are colorum, or operating illegally”, Mendoza said.

The “No Plate, No Travel” policy in Quezon City will serve as a pilot run of the stricter road safety and anti-colorum measures as the LTO is planning to expand the policy implementation nationwide, particularly on four-wheel vehicles.

This, after the LTO was able to address the backlog on license plates for four-wheel vehicles early this year since the agency is able to produce one million license plates every month since late last year.

The challenge, however, is the distribution process from the car dealers to their clients.

“Umaapela po tayo sa mga car dealership na i-distribute na ang mga plaka sa kani-kanilang kliyente in the soonest possible time dahil wala na pong backlog ng mga plaka sa four wheel vehicles,” Mendoza said.

“We also extend the same appeal to the motor vehicle owners. Dapat ay kunin na nila ang kanilang mga plaka at ikabit na agad ito sa kanilang mga sasakyan,” he added.

The LTO is now coordinating with the DOTr on the planning and nationwide implementation of the “No Plate, No Travel” policy.

“What is certain is that the ‘No Plate, no Travel’ policy will be implemented soon. Huwag na po nating hayaan na maabutan pa tayo nito dahil may karampatang penalty laban sa mga mahuhuling lalabag nito,” said Mendoza.