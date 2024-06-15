No herbal cure for dengue — DOH

OLONGAPO CITY, ZAMBALES — There is no available herbal cure for dengue as to date, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

During the third day of the Engaging Media for Health Literacy conference, DOH Disease and Prevention and Control Bureau Medical Officer IV, Dr. Kim Patrick Tejano, said plants such as tawa-tawa, guava, and bird's chili or siling labuyo have not been proven as cures for dengue.

"Sa ngayon po, ang tawa-tawa, siling labuyo, lalo na may bayabas, there are no proven effects yet on dengue (Right now, tawa-tawa, labuyo, and guava have no proven effects on dengue)," Tejano said.

"Kapag may lagnat po or any of the symptoms [of dengue], mas maipapayo po namin na magpakonsulta agad sa pinakamalapit na healthcare provider para mabigyan agad ng supportive treatment (When there's a fever or any symtoms of dengue, we advise you to immediately consult to the nearest healthcare provider so that supportive treatment can be given immediately)," he added.

Tejano made the comment after the DOH earlier refuted the viral social media post claiming eye chili or siling labuyo can serve as a cure for dengue.

Dengue cases

As of 1 June from 19 May, the DOH has logged 3,793 dengue cases; 5,368 cases from 5 to 18 May; and 5,305 from 21 April to 4 May.

Seven regions showed a case increase in the recent three to four weeks: Cordillera, Ilocos, Zamboanga Peninsula, Cagayan Valley, Caraga, Mimaropa, and Northern Mindanao.

A total of 197 dengue cases have been logged from the start of the year up to 1 June.

The DOH also advised the use of self-protection measures like long sleeves and pants that cover the skin, or mosquito-repellent lotions and sprays.

It also urged the public to seek early consultation for any symptoms like fever, headache, muscle and joint pains, nausea, and rashes, as well as "say yes to fogging where needed."