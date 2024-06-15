MMDA eyes metrowide parks

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority is planning to build parks in each of the 17 cities and one municipality within Metro Manila, according to MMDA chairman Atty. Romando Artes.

This initiative is part of a series of development projects the agency aims to implement soon.

“We will embark on projects such as the development of parks for each local government unit in the National Capital Region (NCR), along with trucks for the ‘Kalinisan at Kaayusan’ (Cleanliness and Order) program, which will involve the community in proper waste management,” Artes said.

The announcement came during the MMDA’s “Bayanihan sa Barangay” (Community Spirit in the Barangay) project, which brings essential services directly to barangays (villages).

During these projects, MMDA personnel conduct various activities, including flushing, cleaning and misting streets; declogging and repairing drainage systems; trimming and pruning trees; clearing sidewalks; painting yellow boxes; and posting traffic signage.

Residents will also receive information sessions on solid waste management, anti-smoking/vaping, anti-littering, disaster preparedness, and traffic management.

Artes stressed that the “Bayanihan sa Barangay” project aims to make MMDA services more accessible to residents, adding the importance of clean-up drives to ensure smooth and uninterrupted water flow towards pumping stations, ultimately reducing flooding.

Beyond cleaning and clearing operations, the MMDA will also deploy its mobile materials recovery facility to barangays. Residents can exchange their collected recyclables for groceries at the MMRF.

Additionally, a one-stop shop query service will be set up where residents can check for traffic-related violations.