MEXICAN CONNECTION: Filipino fighter goes extra mile in world title buildup

The camp of Dave “Doberman” Apolinario is moving heaven and earth to boost the chances of the world-ranked flyweight against Mexican Angel Ayala in their showdown for the International Boxing Federation flyweight crown on 9 August in Mexico City.

In fact, Apolinario’s manager Mike Pelayo has booked a ticket dated 9 July departure for the unbeaten Filipino so he could acclimatize himself with the weather, dust of jet lag and get used to Mexico City’s 7,300-foot elevation.

The vacant IBF 112-lb battle involving the unbeaten fighters, takes place at the Restaurante Arroyo, which can accommodate 2,200 spectators.

“Our contact in Mexico will take care of everything Dave needs during his stay there. The place he will be residing and the gym where he will be training will be handled by our Mexican connection,” Pelayo told DAILY TRIBUNE.

Apolinario, 25, is currently training in General Santos City.

Pelayo has even tapped a former fighter Edward Pagonzaga to help Aplonario in strength and conditioning, knowing that a fighter has to be armed to the teeth when campaigning on hostile ground.

Ayala, 24, has a 17-0 win-loss record with seven knockouts.

The reason why the fight is going to be held in Mexico City is the fact that Zanfer Promotions beat Ohashi Promotions, which promotes Apolinario, for the right to stage the title fight during a bidding war.

“Dave is determined to win a world title. I can see it in his eyes,” Pelayo said.

JC Mananquil, who handles Apolinario’s promotional affairs, is likewise rallying behind their boxer’s bold bid to return home holding Ayala’s head.

Meanwhile, a report from Mexico said that the Apolinario-Ayala duel might end up being moved to 21 September.

The venue will no longer be Mexico City but at the 6,500-capacity Poliforum Zamna in Merida in the Yucatan Peninsula.

Still, the Filipino’s camp is not leaving any stone unturned.

“Dave’s in the thick of training and he won’t allow himself to be caught off-guard,” Pelayo said.

The IBF championship bout will be Apolinario’s debut on Mexican soil and his first long trip since his rousing victory in East London, South Africa in July 2022.