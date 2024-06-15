Meralco franchise secures OFW group backing

As they see its role in creating jobs and uplifting the lives of Filipino families, Manila Electric Company’s (Meralco) franchise renewal was backed by Advocates and Keepers Organization of Overseas Filipino Workers (AKO-OFW), joining the roster of notable groups that support the power distributors’ aim to serve beyond its franchise.

Earlier, Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda filed House Bill No. 9793, which seeks to renew Meralco’s franchise for another 25 years.

The Meralco franchise is set to expire in 2028 or three years from now.

In a statement, AKO-OFW said they have been very vocal in pushing for reasonable power rates and stable electricity service that redound to the benefit of families of hardworking OFWs.

“It has always been our desire to ensure that families of OFWs have a good quality of life, which is only possible if we have reliable service providers like Meralco that support the country’s economic development,” AKO-OFW chairman Dr. Chie Umandap said in a statement.

Ultimately, he said a good economy will bring back OFWs who sacrifice for their families in foreign lands to give them a better life.

For Umandap, Meralco plays a crucial role in the Philippine economy.

Further, he said a reliable electricity service aids in the development of businesses and industries, which in turn creates jobs and opportunities for the families of OFWs in the Philippines.