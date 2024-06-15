Marcos: Gov't working to repatriate affected Pinoys from MV Tutor attack

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday reassured Filipino seafarers aboard the MV Tutor, the vessel that Houthi rebels allegedly attacked, that the government is doing everything in its power to ensure their safety and repatriation.

“To our Filipino seafarers on board the MV Tutor that was bombed and now do not know what to do, we are doing everything we can. We are coordinating with the UK Maritime Trade Operations and looking for ways to bring you to Djibouti first," Marcos said in a video message.

"From Djibouti, we are also making arrangements for you to come home. Therefore, we continue to seek help from our friends to bring you to Djibouti," Marcos added.

Marcos issued the remarks after several Filipinos were on board the Greek-owned and Liberia-flagged freighter, MV Tutor when Houthi rebels attacked their vessel while traversing the Red Sea on Wednesday.