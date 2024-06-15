Marcos: Gov't working to repatriate affected Pinoys from MV Tutor attack

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday reassured Filipino seafarers aboard the MV Tutor, the vessel that Houthi rebels allegedly attacked, that the government is doing everything in its power to ensure their safety and repatriation.
“To our Filipino seafarers on board the MV Tutor that was bombed and now do not know what to do, we are doing everything we can. We are coordinating with the UK Maritime Trade Operations and looking for ways to bring you to Djibouti first," Marcos said in a video message.
"From Djibouti, we are also making arrangements for you to come home. Therefore, we continue to seek help from our friends to bring you to Djibouti," Marcos added.
Marcos issued the remarks after several Filipinos were on board the Greek-owned and Liberia-flagged freighter, MV Tutor, when Houthi rebels attacked their vessel while traversing the Red Sea on Wednesday.
In a press briefing on Friday, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac confirmed that a Filipino seafarer has been reported missing following the attack.
The DMW stated that the vessel had 22 crew members who were "predominantly Filipino."
The southern Red Sea is listed as a high-risk and warlike zone by the International Bargaining Forum (IBF). When an area is classified this way, Filipino seafarers have the right to refuse to sail through it, and if they choose to do so, they are entitled to double compensation and other benefits.
Cacdac mentioned that the Filipino crew members had agreed to sail on the MV Tutor. He also noted that he saw the crew via video chat and confirmed that "everybody is safe and sound."
In a statement issued earlier on Friday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) condemned the attack.
The DFA added that Philippine authorities would take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the Filipinos aboard the MV Tutor and will pursue justice.