Manibela leaders face criminal raps

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) filed criminal charges over the weekend against two leaders of transport group MANIBELA for violations during a recent protest.

QCPD director PBrig. Gen. Redrico A. Maranan identified the charged individuals as Mario Valbuena, Manibela national chairman and Regie Manlapig, Manibela president for the Bulacan/San Fernando, Pampanga area.

The charges filed before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office include violation of Batas Pambansa (BP) 880 or the Public Assembly Act of 1985; Article 155 of the Revised Penal Code (Alarm and Scandal); and Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code (Resistance and Disobedience)

Maranan said that the charges stemmed from a protest rally held by MANIBELA in front of the Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) main office in Quezon City as the rallyist call for the abolition of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.

He added that the rally lacked a permit from local authorities and that the leaders failed to control their members, who allegedly blocked roads and caused traffic congestion.

Maranan further alleged that Valbuena and Manlapig allowed their members to harass media covering the protest. He cited an incident where a radio reporter, Val Gonzales, was reportedly punched by MANIBELA members and the alleged assault has been condemned by media organizations.