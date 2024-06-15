Makati Yellow Card provides ‘unli’ dialysis

The local government of Makati City on Saturday revealed that its free and unlimited dialysis program has provided over 166,000 dialysis sessions to 19,268 residents holding Yellow Cards.

Makati Mayor Abby Binay stressed that the program ensures Yellow Card holders don’t pay for dialysis sessions, with the city covering any amount exceeding PhilHealth’s coverage.

“Makati prioritizes the health of our citizens,” Binay said. “Our unlimited dialysis program guarantees no resident is denied essential care due to financial limitations.”

Binay also highlighted this initiative as a testament to her administration’s commitment to providing essential healthcare and improving the quality of life for Makati residents.

For non-Yellow Card holders and non-residents, a single dialysis session at the city-run Ospital ng Makati (OsMak) costs between P4,130 and P5,560, significantly lower than private clinics but still a substantial burden considering PhilHealth’s coverage only reaches P2,600 per session.

“The Yellow Card, also known as the Makati Health Plus Card, significantly reduces the financial hardship faced by residents who require dialysis,” Binay explained.

“It ensures financial barriers don’t prevent access to life-saving healthcare. My administration strives to bridge the gap between social classes, guaranteeing no one is left behind in education, social services and healthcare,” she added.

Binay also stressed the importance of completing the prescribed dialysis regimen for kidney failure patients, as it manages symptoms and prevents complications.

“Continuous and complete treatment is crucial for the best possible outcomes, allowing patients to lead healthier and more active lives despite their condition,” Binay said. “Our approach ensures all patients receive timely and efficient care with full support from the city’s healthcare system.”

Makati City’s healthcare initiatives extend beyond dialysis as the city offers free chemotherapy sessions for cancer patients at OsMak, free maintenance medications, free check-ups and laboratory procedures.

Meantime, Makati health centers provide free consultations and prescribed medications to anyone, even non-Yellow Card holders and non-residents.