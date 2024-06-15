Lineage makes dads mold generations

The weight of a legacy can be a double-edged sword. Throughout history, leaders in politics and business have grappled with the question of succession.

History is filled with stories of fathers who were leaders, and their children who followed in their wake.

But did they mold their children to take the reins, or leave the path open for the most qualified, regardless of blood ties?

The Marcoses: Forged in legacy

In the Philippines, the Marcos name is synonymous with power. Then President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., a towering figure in Philippine politics, ruled the country with an iron fist for two decades until his controversial downfall in 1986.

Raised under the umbra of their father’s shadow, his children Maria Imelda Josefa Trinidad “Imee” Marcos and Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. are now powerful figures in Philippine politics.

Imee is a senator while Bongbong followed in his father’s footsteps to become the 17th president of the Philippines.

Service in the Macapagal blood

Public service is a product of inheritance for some of the country’s leaders. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, the daughter of former President Diosdado Macapagal, carved her path in Philippine politics naturally.

The late President Diosdado Macapagal, revered as a leader and who was also a respected economist, saw his presidency from 1961 to 1965 as a call to service.

His daughter, Gloria, became a senator and the country’s second female president from 2001 to 2010.

While comparisons were inevitable, Arroyo’s political career was distinct from her father’s, as her term was marked by her economic policies during a difficult period for the country.

The Bushes: A political dynasty on the world stage

Across the Pacific, the Bush family in the United States exemplified another type of legacy succession.

George H. W. Bush, a former CIA director, served as the 41st president, overseeing the end of the Cold War.

His son, George W. Bush, inherited a foreign policy focused on global intervention, leading the US into the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

While both served as presidents, their leadership styles differed significantly.

George W. Bush’s presidency was marked by a more conservative agenda and the response to the 9/11 attacks.

Kings and Princes: The British monarchy

In the world’s oldest surviving monarchy across the Atlantic, the British Royal Family embodies a different kind of hereditary leadership.

King Charles had spent most of a lifetime preparing for his role as monarch.

His son, heir apparent Prince William, is following suit. As Charles took the mantle of King, the public will be watching closely to see how he navigates the modern world while preserving tradition.

While Charles’s reign is unfolding, the weight of his mother’s, Queen Elizabeth II, record-breaking reign, undoubtedly shapes his approach to the monarchy.