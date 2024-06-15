Lineage makes dads mold generations

The weight of a legacy can be a double-edged sword. Throughout history, leaders in politics and business have grappled with the question of succession.
History is filled with stories of fathers who were leaders, and their children who followed in their wake.
But did they mold their children to take the reins, or leave the path open for the most qualified, regardless of blood ties?
The Marcoses: Forged in legacy
In the Philippines, the Marcos name is synonymous with power. Then President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., a towering figure in Philippine politics, ruled the country with an iron fist for two decades until his controversial downfall in 1986.
Raised under the umbra of their father’s shadow, his children Maria Imelda Josefa Trinidad “Imee” Marcos and Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. are now powerful figures in Philippine politics.
Imee is a senator while Bongbong followed in his father’s footsteps to become the 17th president of the Philippines.
Service in the Macapagal blood
Public service is a product of inheritance for some of the country’s leaders. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, the daughter of former President Diosdado Macapagal, carved her path in Philippine politics naturally.
The late President Diosdado Macapagal, revered as a leader and who was also a respected economist, saw his presidency from 1961 to 1965 as a call to service.
His daughter, Gloria, became a senator and the country’s second female president from 2001 to 2010.
While comparisons were inevitable, Arroyo’s political career was distinct from her father’s, as her term was marked by her economic policies during a difficult period for the country.
The Bushes: A political dynasty on the world stage
Across the Pacific, the Bush family in the United States exemplified another type of legacy succession.
George H. W. Bush, a former CIA director, served as the 41st president, overseeing the end of the Cold War.
His son, George W. Bush, inherited a foreign policy focused on global intervention, leading the US into the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
While both served as presidents, their leadership styles differed significantly.
George W. Bush’s presidency was marked by a more conservative agenda and the response to the 9/11 attacks.
Kings and Princes: The British monarchy
In the world’s oldest surviving monarchy across the Atlantic, the British Royal Family embodies a different kind of hereditary leadership.
King Charles had spent most of a lifetime preparing for his role as monarch.
His son, heir apparent Prince William, is following suit. As Charles took the mantle of King, the public will be watching closely to see how he navigates the modern world while preserving tradition.
While Charles’s reign is unfolding, the weight of his mother’s, Queen Elizabeth II, record-breaking reign, undoubtedly shapes his approach to the monarchy.
Raising corporate leaders
In the Philippines, the influence of prominent families extends well beyond politics.
The Zobel de Ayala family, whose patriarch, Jaime Zobel de Ayala Sr., built a vast business empire, presents a fascinating case.
While his son’s specific role continues to evolve, Ayala Corporation undeniably carries the Zobel legacy.
The Zobel de Ayala clan, led previously by Jaime Zobel de Ayala, saw his son, Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, take the helm of Ayala Corporation, one of the Philippines’ largest conglomerates.
Similarly, Henry Sy, the retail magnate who built the SM Group, positioned his daughter, Teresita Sy-Coson, as a key figure within the company.
Sy-Coson is vice chairperson of SM Investments, one of the country’s largest conglomerates.
She is the eldest child of the group’s founder. Her SM experience spans retail merchandising, mall development and banking. She also serves as chairperson of BDO Unibank, a retail bank.
Breaking the mold: Forging new paths
However, not all the children of successful figures choose to follow the same path. Enrique “Endika” Aboitiz, heir to the Aboitiz family fortune, defied expectations by pursuing a career in social entrepreneurship.
His son, Danel, continues on this path, focusing on renewable energy and social development within the family business.
This demonstrates a willingness to adapt the family legacy to address contemporary challenges.
The story of Andrew Tan and his son, Kevin, is another example. Andrew chairs Alliance Global, a holding company with interests in food and beverage, gaming, hospitality and real estate.
Andrew has also entrusted significant responsibilities to Kevin who became chief executive of Alliance Global and chief strategy officer of property developer Megaworld.
This trend extends to the younger generation of the Zobel family as well. Iñigo Zobel, grandson of Jacobo Zobel and a nephew of Jaime Zobel de Ayala, drew the bulk of his fortune from a stake in San Miguel Corp., a major conglomerate in Southeast Asia.
Iñigo sits on the board of San Miguel and chairs its largest shareholder Top Frontier Investment Holdings. He also has a small stake in Ayala, the family’s listed conglomerate with interests in real estate, finance, telecom and healthcare.
The story of Ricky Razon, a self-made billionaire, and his daughter, Katrina, offers a different perspective.
Enrique Razon chairs the behemoth International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) while his daughter, Katrina, is on board her father’s firm.
Katrina is also actively involved in philanthropic initiatives as she is the CEO and founder of KSR Ventures, a firm dedicated to investing in sustainable businesses and social enterprises.
In 2019, KSR Ventures invested $600,000 in the agri-tech startup NXTLVL Farms, an urban farming company that has since rebranded as Urban Fresh, with Katrina joining its board.
Meanwhile, Reghis M. Romero II, also known as RII, is a businessman who has been referred to as the “Wonder Boy of Pampanga.”
His son, Nathaniel “Nikki” Romero, is involved in large-scale development projects, such as the proposed “Mega Harbour” project in Davao City.
Beyond airlines
However, the story is not all about immediate family lineage. Look at Lucio Tan, the founder and chairman of LT group which has interests in tobacco, spirits, banking and property development.
Tan’s grandson and heir apparent Lucio Tan III was appointed president of LT Group and PAL Holdings in May 2023.
Similarly, the rise of Lance Gockongwei, the son of taipan John Gokongwei Jr., within JG Summit Holdings, highlights the importance of merit alongside parental influence.
It was sometime in the late 1980s, recalls Cebu Pacific president and CEO Lance, when his late father, John Gokongwei Jr. aka “Big John,” first entertained the idea of starting the airline.
Whether embracing the challenges of public service, steering multinational corporations, or preparing to assume centuries-old thrones, these successors navigate a delicate balance between honoring their forebears’ achievements and defining their contributions to history.
In this dance between legacy and innovation, they shape the future while carrying the weight of their predecessors’ expectations, demonstrating that the making of successors is a dynamic interplay of tradition, ambition and the relentless march of time.