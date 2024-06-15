Lessons from iconic dads

“Happy Father’s Day in heaven.”

“I may not have you here with me, but I carry your memory in my heart every day.”

“Thank you for being the best dad a child could ever ask for.”

These are familiar quotes that pop up in our timelines every Father’s Day. Here are some iconic fathers in the entertainment industry we miss dearly and are remembered by their children.

FPJ: Passion and inspiration

Lovi Poe thanks her father, “The King” Fernando Poe Jr., for producing, directing and starring in countless iconic movies that influenced her love for the movie industry.

“I’m so proud of my dad that he was able to accomplish that and make a lot of movies. Now, here I am trying to do the same thing, and it’s wonderful because it’s something I’m most passionate about, which is acting. Now, I’m also venturing into producing to create good stories. I’ve been in the industry for quite some time, and we have many talented actors, directors and writers,” Lovi told DAILY TRIBUNE.