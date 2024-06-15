Lessons from iconic dads

“Happy Father’s Day in heaven.”
“I may not have you here with me, but I carry your memory in my heart every day.”
“Thank you for being the best dad a child could ever ask for.”
These are familiar quotes that pop up in our timelines every Father’s Day. Here are some iconic fathers in the entertainment industry we miss dearly and are remembered by their children.
FPJ: Passion and inspiration
Lovi Poe thanks her father, “The King” Fernando Poe Jr., for producing, directing and starring in countless iconic movies that influenced her love for the movie industry.
“I’m so proud of my dad that he was able to accomplish that and make a lot of movies. Now, here I am trying to do the same thing, and it’s wonderful because it’s something I’m most passionate about, which is acting. Now, I’m also venturing into producing to create good stories. I’ve been in the industry for quite some time, and we have many talented actors, directors and writers,” Lovi told DAILY TRIBUNE.
Ronaldo Valdez: Time together
For Janno GIbbs, the sudden loss of his father, the great actor Ronaldo Valdez, is a painful memory.
“This past year that we were together, our morning breakfast — that was our time together. Aside from eating, ‘Yung kuwentuhan, honest man-to-man talk. Guilty, no, because I was taking care of him, I was with him every day. I know he’s listening, so I’d like to say I hope you’re in a better place, no pain, and thank you for loving me,” Janno said in an IG post.
Dolphy: No drama
For Eric Quizon, one of the sons of the late comedy king Dolphy, the classic fatherly love of Mang Dolphy still remains to this day.
“Bago namatay ang daddy ko, sinabi sa ‘min, ‘Ayokong mag-aaway kayong lahat, ha?’ So kumbaga parang tumatak sa isip namin ‘yun na, basta kapag may problema, ayusin niyo yan. Of course, natural lang ‘yung discussion na ‘Bakit ganun? Dapat mas mataas ‘yung presyo. Dapat ganito, dapat ganyan (Before he passed away, daddy told us, ‘I don’t want you to fight each other, okay? So that really left a mark on us — if there are problems, let’s work it out. Of course, it is natural to ask questions like ‘Why is it like that? It should be this way, it should be that way.) But in the long run, somehow, we manage to agree on everything that is laid upon us,” he said.