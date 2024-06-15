Las Piñas launches HPV vax drive

The local government of Las Piñas — through its City Health Office led by Dr. Juliana Gonzalez — recently kicked off a three-day HPV vaccination drive for girls aged 9-14 last 7 to 9 June 2024.

Held at Robinsons Las Piñas, the initiative successfully vaccinated approximately 1,000 young residents, protecting them against the human papillomavirus (HPV) before sexual debut.

The vaccination drive serves as a crucial element of the city’s public health strategy to combat HPV-related diseases, particularly cervical cancer.

Gonzalez stressed the importance of early vaccination, explaining that immunizing girls before they become sexually active significantly reduces their risk of developing cervical cancer later in life.

Las Piñas City Vice Mayor April Aguilar attended the event, highlighting the city’s dedication to proactive healthcare measures and commended the City Health Office’s efforts and the healthcare workers who ensured the smooth and efficient administration of vaccines throughout the three days.

The HPV vaccination drive is part of a series of health programs planned by the City Health Office. These programs aim to address various health concerns and guarantee comprehensive healthcare services for all Las Piñas residents.