I remember Father Luminary fathers inspire women of substance

We have all heard of the mama’s boy moniker, which referred to accomplished gentlemen who hold their mothers in high regard. The same could be said for daddy’s girl, who have all become established ladies in their respective fields, partly due to the upbringing of their luminary fathers.
Although these women of substance clearly idolized their dads, the patriarchs admittedly have their own faults — as no humans are perfect.
For Father’s Day, let us hear some valuable lessons learned from their champions:
Charisse Chuidian on Ermin Garcia Sr.
My father, like most dads in his time, was not wont to public displays of affection, and was more private in manifesting his love for family.
I was 17 when my father was killed at 45 years old, tragically ending what could have been more years of bonding. After he passed on, we discovered a journal that he kept after the death of my sister Karina three years earlier.
In his writings his piety to God showed, plus insights about the family’s welfare and travails of his job as publisher-editor of the Sunday Punch. By his death, he proved that there is no compromise to integrity and truth, a legacy inculcated in my siblings and I.
Reggie Aspiras on Jose Aspiras
Joe Aspiras was a simple guy from the north who did good. To us — his children — he was our hero. Daddy was slow to anger, jolly, generous and very affectionate. As a friend, apo lakay (the old man) was loyal, reliable and forgiving — even to a fault. He was a man unchanged by all his worldly achievements. He knew what mattered most.
To this day, I hear his voice uttering the same line, time and time again, lest we forget… “I will leave you with neither fame nor fortune, but with a name you can truly be proud of!”
Marivic Rufino at the Scintilla Dreamscapes exhibit.Marivic Rufino on Rafael Rufino Sr.
Daddy Rafael was a man of a few words but he had gravitas. I was very young when he passed on. His wise teachings remain in my heart and mind. No one could measure up to him.
He taught me the following: Family name is more important than money. Don’t take advantage of people, especially those who do not have the means. Don’t fabricate stories about persons — beware of the karma effect. Do good for others. Share.
Feria siblings on Jose Feria, Jr.
Growing up, we witnessed Papa’s commitment to stewardship, service and generosity. He has led his law firm — now 100 years old — cared for our family and helped at-risk communities.
His true test of trust and giving came when we, his three daughters, expressed our desires to pursue college abroad. He firmly said: “NO.”
With mom’s support, we slowly convinced him, knowing that our deep roots in family bonds, country and service would ultimately lead us home.
And these did. We’ve returned, with careers dedicated to the Philippines, with homes just minutes away from our parents.
Rellie Liwag on Augusto Luciano
The late Judge Augusto Luciano, Gus for short, is my beloved father. He taught me values to this day I can vividly remember and follow.
He fondly called me Yeyeng and told me I should not rely on beauty. Instead, I should be well-read, be a good conversationalist, hone my skills and travel — to name a few.
He stressed the need to be respected as a woman, following decency in behavior, modesty in wardrobe, choice of words. He was a devout Catholic. Having said these, I pass on the same values to my children, hoping they will do the same when their turns come.
Mia Borromeo on Federico Borromeo
My father was a gentleman of the old school. Blessed with a long and full life, he lived through World War II, the Japanese occupation and the Covid pandemic, as among the countless experiences in history that filled him with wisdom.
Perhaps the most important lesson I learned from him is the importance of old-school values — most especially integrity — and upholding your reputation in all that you do.
He passed away peacefully on the first of January of this year. To this day, I genuinely feel that my father is watching over me and guiding me in all that I do, for which I am grateful.
Millie Reyes on Jose Reyes
I greatly admired my dad, Jose Reyes. He was a loving husband to my mom, Imelda, a wonderful father, and a
well-respected businessman.
But his greatest weakness was he felt he was “obsolete.” And yet, in my mind, I believed he had foresight.
He overcame his failures by his resilience and perseverance. In the end, he realized he was a success after all. He wrote a book, JOE REMEMBERS, to share his life’s story.
Rosary Ysmael on Carlos Osorio Ysmael
With a name like Carlos Osorio Ysmael, how could one not love the man, my father? Everyone called him Carling.
He was a remarkable person, whose heart and soul were devoted to my mother and their five children. He lived for us, embodying a life of unwavering love and dedication. He worked tirelessly to provide for our family, ensuring we never wanted for anything. His dreams extended beyond our home; he envisioned a kinder, more compassionate world. His ingenious vision and work ethic were sources of inspiration for all.
Those who knew him would testify that my dad’s heart belonged to only one woman — my mother, Dodo. Their love story was one for the ages, and they now rest together at Mount Carmel, with their love enduring beyond this world.
Lui Calo Medina on Johnny Medina
My father wasn’t a preachy man, but there are still three lessons I learned that have stayed with me to this day: He was very big on family — always show up for them. He made sure I remembered every tita and tito, lolo and lola’s names — and reminded me to stand up and greet them. Second, never be a sloppy drunk. Finally, always bring your own pen!
Impy Pilapil on Serafin Pilapil
Thinking of my dad always brings a soothing calmness. He always had a warm, shy smile and rarely got upset. His discipline as a US Army captain and his reserved family’s composure influenced him. He loved discussing various topics but avoided gossip, reminding his three daughters to do the same. Though he attended parties, he preferred to be at his garden at home.
At five, he gave me origami books and paper, sparking my creativity. His smile as I unwrapped the gift remains a cherished memory. Despite heavy smoking, he ironically advised hospital visitors not to smoke. Dad passed away at 79. He was kind, generous and upright, and I feel blessed to have had him as my father.
Marissa Araneta on Gregorio Araneta II
My dad was a man of few words, a brilliant marketer, always well put together in attire and someone who loved his family in deeds more than words. This is how I remember him.
He led by example. We were raised to be articulate, passably good writers and excel at school — I didn’t!
He was called to serve at the Board of Travel and Tourist Industry, which eventually morphed into the Department of Tourism. He may not have been the most popular entity at the Department of Tourism, but he strictly adhered to a code of ethics.
To this day, I carry lessons he imparted to me, most importantly being true to myself — and when working at a job, give it your best, even when no one is looking.