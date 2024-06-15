I remember Father Luminary fathers inspire women of substance

We have all heard of the mama’s boy moniker, which referred to accomplished gentlemen who hold their mothers in high regard. The same could be said for daddy’s girl, who have all become established ladies in their respective fields, partly due to the upbringing of their luminary fathers.

Although these women of substance clearly idolized their dads, the patriarchs admittedly have their own faults — as no humans are perfect.

For Father’s Day, let us hear some valuable lessons learned from their champions: