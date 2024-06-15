Hurdling hardship, grief motivate single dad

Being a single father to four growing children is indeed a tough job, aside from the gigantic task of serving constituents — a responsibility being shouldered by Bocaue, Bulacan Vice Mayor Sherwin Tugna.

Tugna is an early riser. Amid the demands that are expected in public service and daily life, he always starts his day attending to his four young children.

Mornings begin with preparing breakfast and getting the kids ready for school, and then it’s off to public service.

Tugna, in an interview, said being a family man came naturally as he was the family’s breadwinner since 16, working his way through law school and as a family driver on weekends for his neighbor in his college years.

Born to Sergio Tugna, a hardworking car repairman, and Mila Tugna, an industrious food vendor, Sherwin was raised amid the harsh realities of life for many working-class families.

Yet, it was within these humble beginnings that Sherwin learned invaluable lessons of perseverance and determination.

When he was nine years old, Sherwin contributed to the family’s income by washing taxi cars in his father’s talyer (auto shop).

An early exposure to the need to earn a living imbued in him a profound sense of responsibility and the value of self-reliance.

His simple aim when he started was to acquire his dream bicycle, a pursuit that served as a tangible symbol of his determination and fueled his motivation to work hard to realize his dreams.

And while this road was certainly difficult, Sherwin said he has no regrets.

“These experiences taught me very early, to be responsible for others. It taught me to be reliable. It’s because they are counting on me. So, I have to strive hard for my family,” Tugna said.

And like any good son, that’s what he’s done for his family, as he continues to take care of his parents in their advanced age.

“As long as they live, I want to be there and care for them. Also, I want my children to have happy memories with them too.”

Despite his tight daily schedule, Tugna finds time to help his kids with their homework, attend school events, or spend a weekend with his parents — every moment matters.

Despite his hard work, Sherwin is quick to distribute praise.

He equally credits the presence of their household staff in helping him keep the balance of daily life. And of course, there was his late wife Bocaue Mayor Joni V. Tugna, the great love with whom Sherwin built his dreams and his life.

Apart from necessity, it was Joni’s love and presence that inspired Sherwin to achieve.

And together they strove to serve their family and their community. But life would soon take an unexpected turn.

Courage through challenges

Four years ago, Sherwin and his children lost Joni to illness. The grief almost crippled Sherwin and his young family.

Suddenly, a widower at the young age of forty-two and with four young children to nurture and raise, he didn’t know how he could go on.

But, thanks to the love that he and Joni shared, Sherwin soon found his resolve.

He knew that to honor his wife’s memory, he needed to help continue her legacy of public service.

More importantly, he needed to step into a role that required him to be both father and mother to their four children.