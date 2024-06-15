High hopes for Angono visual artists

The local government of Angono in Rizal has nominated two visual artists hailing from the city to become national artists.

According to Angono Mayor Jeri Mae Calderon, the town’s Sangguniang Bayan has issued a resolution approving the nomination of Nemesio B. Miranda Jr. as national artist for visual arts to the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.

“This is a testament to Angono’s rich artistic heritage,” said Calderon. “We are already home to National Artists Lucio San Pedro for music and Carlos ‘Botong’ Francisco for visual arts. If these two new nominations are successful, Angono will have a remarkable four National Artists, a true mark of distinction for a small town.”

Blanco, who passed away in 2008, was known for his vibrant and celebratory mural-sized paintings, often depicting scenes from Angono’s festivals.

Meantime, Miranda — who is still active in his artistic pursuits — is a multi-faceted artist excelling in both painting and sculpture. He is credited as a key figure in Angono’s development as an “Artist Village” and ultimately, the Art Capital of the Philippines.