Great Dads make lasting cool connections

Seafood has always been my dad’s passion, his focus on quality and sustainability was something he also passed on to us,” said Marco Qua, president of Cold Storage, who succeeded his father, Mariano Qua, in running the company in 2022.

“We inherited our dad’s approach, work ethic, and resilience in everything he does, which is why we also don’t stop coming up with ways to improve our products and continue our dad’s vision.”

Cold Storage has been a leader in the frozen seafood market for almost 30 years. By sourcing the freshest seafood and utilizing state-of-the-art freezing technology, Cold Storage guarantees top quality from local seafood to Australian steaks.

To make this Father’s Day even more special, Cold Storage is proud to feature four amazing fathers who exemplify dedication, hard work and love.

Making meaningful connections

Reflecting on his journey as a father, Ernest Cu, president and CEO of Globe Telecom and chairman of Mynt (GCash), shares that his greatest realization has been the need for continuous growth and adaptability.

Ernest recognizes that each stage of his children’s lives brings unique challenges and joys, requiring different communication styles. Though raised under the same roof, his children have distinct personalities, needing him to be a mentor, friend, disciplinarian and provider of unconditional love. This role has taught him patience and compassion. Now, as a grandfather, he finds joy in guiding the next generation, reinforcing the importance of family bonds.

He advises his children to follow their true interests and excel in their paths, whether as chefs, musicians, or entrepreneurs. By setting a strong foundation without imposing strict paths, he empowers them to pursue their vocations wholeheartedly.

For some family bonding, the business tycoon loves cooking seafood pasta with his youngest daughter, Arianna, who’s also a professional chef. It’s a cherished activity that creates lasting memories and reinforces their bond.