Gadgets sidelined on Father’s Day

Amid the observance of Father’s Day, technological gadgets like laptops and phones will be set aside for a day as the number one priority of the man of the house on this day will be family.

For Dennis Napule, a recently elected director of the National Press Club (NPC), Father’s Day isn’t a day for work emails or catching up on the latest news. It’s a day to be fully present with his family, the very reason he works so hard every day.

“On Father’s Day, I can’t just be a shadow,” Napule said. “I want to be the center of attention, the boss, the king — the dad who sets a good example for them. This Father’s Day, I’ll be giving all my time to my family. No laptops, no company phone.”

Napule’s dedication to his family stems from the immense joy he felt when his first child, a son, was born.

“It was the greatest feeling,” Napule said. “To have someone call me ‘Daddy,’ that happiness only grew when God blessed us with a baby girl as well.”

This event fueled his determination to provide for his growing family. With the support of his wife, he doubled his efforts, even though some friends and colleagues joked he’d already achieved everything he could want.

“They say, ‘You have a son and a daughter, a good job — what more could you ask for?’” Napule said.

“But there’s always more. I want to help them find happiness in life, even if it means stepping back and letting them take the lead.”

Napule sees his role as a provider of love, care, understanding, and guidance. He’s content to be a constant presence in their lives, a source of support without being overbearing. “But on Father’s Day,” he emphasizes, “I get to step out of the shadows.”

This Sunday, Napule plans to be fully present, the boss of Father’s Day in his own household. It’s a chance to celebrate his family and shower them with the unwavering love that drives him every day.