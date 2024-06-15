G7 tension after abortion left out in final statement

BARI, Italy (AFP) — The word abortion was left out of a Group of Seven summit statement agreed on Friday, reflecting a rift on the issue between the host, Italy’s far-right premier Giorgia Meloni, and her allies.

Leaders of the G7 rich democracies last year committed to addressing “access to safe and legal abortion” in a statement after a summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

But that reference did not appear in the final statement agreed at this year’s summit in Puglia — with diplomats blaming Prime Minister Meloni.

The statement read: “We reiterate our commitments in the Hiroshima leaders’ communique to universal access to adequate, affordable, and quality health services for women, including comprehensive sexual and reproductive health and rights for all.”

The United States and France had both pushed back after reports that Meloni — a far-right leader who is opposed to abortion — was trying to water down the language on women’s rights.

A senior European Union official had earlier confirmed that attempts to use the more explicit wording had failed.

“We have been defending what was agreed in Hiroshima where the text was more explicit, but it was not possible to reach an agreement on disputes in the room,” the official said.

But he added: “What is important is that in the text you have promotion of sexual and reproductive rights.”