Franchise kings impart lessons for success

Everybody be man enough to stand your ground and make a choice.”

This statement embodies the driving force behind the continued success of JC Premiere’s founders — president and chief executive officer (CEO) Jonathan So and vice president and chief finance officer (CFO) Carlito Macadangdang.

JC Premiere held its first ONE% Masterclass last 8 June at the Samsung Hall in SM Aura, Taguig City. It was attended by JC Premiere’s leaders, coaches and authorized wholesalers.

As the event speakers, they talked about overcoming obstacles like being ignored by people whom they first introduced their siomai to, saying they drew from this challenge the motivation to succeed and grow their business.

Macadangdang used to work at his father’s motorcycle business. Being young and aggressive, he knew that he wanted something big. With hard work and perseverance, the two long-time friends were able to grow JC Premiere and the House of Franchise.

The CFO says success took 18 years or half of his lifetime, adding that it’s a continuous process. “Ang lahat ng mahirap pag paulit ulit mo ginagawa magiging mabilis (Everything is difficult at the start, but if it done conscientiously it becomes easy),” he said. From being a nobody to becoming somebody, he said that is how the business evolved.