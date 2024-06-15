Franchise kings impart lessons for success

Everybody be man enough to stand your ground and make a choice.”
This statement embodies the driving force behind the continued success of JC Premiere’s founders — president and chief executive officer (CEO) Jonathan So and vice president and chief finance officer (CFO) Carlito Macadangdang.
JC Premiere held its first ONE% Masterclass last 8 June at the Samsung Hall in SM Aura, Taguig City. It was attended by JC Premiere’s leaders, coaches and authorized wholesalers.
As the event speakers, they talked about overcoming obstacles like being ignored by people whom they first introduced their siomai to, saying they drew from this challenge the motivation to succeed and grow their business.
Macadangdang used to work at his father’s motorcycle business. Being young and aggressive, he knew that he wanted something big. With hard work and perseverance, the two long-time friends were able to grow JC Premiere and the House of Franchise.
The CFO says success took 18 years or half of his lifetime, adding that it’s a continuous process. “Ang lahat ng mahirap pag paulit ulit mo ginagawa magiging mabilis (Everything is difficult at the start, but if it done conscientiously it becomes easy),” he said. From being a nobody to becoming somebody, he said that is how the business evolved.
Meanwhile, So started his speech with, “Good night and let’s go home,” an uncanny introduction that captured the audience’s attention. JC Premiere’s CEO imparted the importance of proper handling of finances for both business and the future — to know how to differentiate needs from wants. Having dogs during his younger years, he realized the responsibility of being a dog owner. He decided to let go of his dogs. “Kapag nagkasakit masakit din sa bulsa (When the dogs get sick, you have to spend for them),” he jokingly said.
This was one of his practices on how to focus and identify his needs, always putting his resources into business as there will always be a profit to look forward to. Through proper savings and financial management, the success of JC Premiere was attained.
One of the event highlights was when Macadangdang sold a bag for a certain amount. Jean Batcho Urquiolo, an Eralista Leader, was able to buy it and, to her surprise, a special gift was inside. It was a lesson that taking a risk will always have incredible results as long as you persevere and trust in your decisions.
Audiences who have been a part of ONE% Masterclass have nothing but gratitude for their true-to-life superheroes, the franchise kings Jonathan So and Carlito Macadandang.