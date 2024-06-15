Focus on Charles, Kate in King’s birthday parade

Being the monarch of the United Kingdom has as among its perks having two birthday celebrations, one of which, King Charles III celebrated yesterday (midnight in the Philippines) with royal splendor.

The 75-year-old head of state participated in the annual Birthday Parade from a carriage rather than on horseback, as he battles cancer.

His elder son and heir William, 41, was on horseback.

The yearly event marks the sovereign’s official birthday and is one of the highlights of the royal calendar.

Charles was born in November but the second birthday tradition dates back to King George II in 1748, who wanted to have a celebration in better weather as his birthday was in October when rain was frequent.

The ceremony has its origins in the preparations for war, where all regimental flags — or colors — were shown to the soldiers so that they would recognize them in the confusion of battle.

This year’s event included three of five military horses that bolted through the streets of central London in April after being spooked by the noise of building construction.

Last year, Charles attended his inaugural Birthday Parade as king on horseback, the first time the monarch had ridden in it since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1986.

The change for this year’s ceremony followed the announcement in February that he had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer.

The King has been receiving treatment and last month royal officials said doctors were “very encouraged” by his progress, allowing him to resume his official duties.

Kate returns to public eye

Catherine, Princess of Wales, made a tentative return to public life for the first time since being diagnosed with cancer herself, attending the Birthday Parade or Trooping the Color as it is also known.

Kate, as she is widely known, had not been seen at a public engagement since a Christmas Day service in December last year, before she revealed in March that she was receiving chemotherapy.

With the 42-year-old princess one of the world’s most-photographed women, her protracted absence had fueled speculation, particularly online, about her health and whereabouts.

In a lengthy social media post on Friday evening, Kate said she was “making good progress” with her treatment, which she added is set to last several more months.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet,” the princess said.

Kate’s emotional announcement that she had cancer came just weeks after it was disclosed that her father-in-law, the King, had also been diagnosed with the condition. Neither has revealed what type of cancer they have.

Balcony watch

Royal officials will be keen to manage expectations about Kate’s gradual return to the public eye and have maintained that her appearance will depend on her treatment and recovery.

Kate explained in her statement that she has had “good days and bad days,” and was “taking each day as it comes.”

She was expected to travel with Prince George, aged 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Prince Louis in a state carriage down The Mall from Buckingham Palace to the Horse Guards Parade.

They will watch the parade from a building before returning to the palace for a balcony appearance.

Trooping the Color marks the British sovereign’s official birthday and is a minutely choreographed military tradition dating back more than two centuries.

It starts at Buckingham Palace and moves down The Mall to the Horse Guards Parade, where Charles will receive a royal salute before inspecting the troops.

London’s Metropolitan Police said it would mount a “significant” security operation and had been liaising with the anti-monarchy group Republic, which planned to protest at the event.

The force said it had banned “amplified sound” in and around the parade route on public safety grounds to avoid disruption to the mounted regiments taking part.