Ewing, Kim take control; Pagdanganan catches fire

NEW YORK (AFP) — Ally Ewing fired a brilliant bogey-free nine-under-par 63 to grab a share of the lead with Australia’s Grace Kim at the halfway stage of the LPGA Meijer Classic on Friday.

Ewing surged up the leaderboard at Blythefield Country Club in suburban Grand Rapids, Michigan after a flawless performance that included seven birdies and an eagle.

That left the 31-year-old two strokes clear of the field on 11 under after 36 holes alongside Kim, who conjured an eagle three on the 18th for a seven-under-par 65 to join Ewing at the top of the leaderboard.

Meanwhile, Filipina Bianca Pagdanganan banked on her impressive performance on 5-par holes to post a four-under-par 68 in the second round.

Pagdanganan, an Asian Games gold medalist, hit the greens of all 18 holes with an impressive average of 293 yards off the tee. She went 5-under in 5-par holes highlighted by an eagle on No. 4 with only a single bogey.

She finished the round at the 25th spot after logging a total of five-under after 36 holes.

Ewing, who is chasing her third LPGA Tour victory this weekend, arrived in Michigan in good form after finishing tied for third at the US Women’s Open earlier this month — her best ever finish in a major.

Ewing believes she is still riding the confidence generated by that finish.

“Any time you get a good finish in any tournament, much less a major, definitely helps your confidence when you carry it over,” Ewing said.

“The golf ball doesn’t know what I did last week, but it’s still important to attack it but also have confidence with it.”

Ewing hopes that momentum will carry into the weekend, where benign conditions at Blythefield have made for low scoring.

“I think you can make a lot of birdies out here,” she said. “At the same time, I approach a golf course with what it gives me, so I try to play smart but aggressive golf.”

Kim, 23, meanwhile said she is working on keeping a lid on her nerves over the weekend as she looks to bag only her second LPGA Tour victory after winning last year’s Lotte Championship in Hawaii.