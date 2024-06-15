Enchanted Kingdom showcases enchanting Laguna with Flores de Laguna gown competition

Enchanted Kingdom (EK), the first and only world-class theme park in the Philippines, recently showcased the craftsmanship of the Province of Laguna through the Flores de Laguna Gown Competition on 9 June, Sunday, at the EK’s Spaceport Grounds, Santa Rosa Laguna.

In partnership with the Provincial Government of Laguna, DTI CALABARZON, and the Laguna Tourism Council, the said gown competition featured 14 prominent designers from Calauan, San Pablo City, Sta. Cruz, Pila, Bay, Lumban, Cavinti, Binan City, San Pedro City, City of Santa Rosa, Mabitac, and Pagsanjan.

“Laguna has been EK’s home for the past three decades and we are proud to be part of a vibrant and deeply-rooted culture. Flores de Laguna is our tribute to the culture and the province’s competitive and world class products. We hope that through this initiative, we will be able to showcase the enchantment of Laguna to all our guests especially those who are visiting the region, ” said Mr. Nico Mamon, EK’s Head of Organization Development and Corporate Planning.

Governor Ramil L. Hernandez expressed gratitude to all participants and contributors to the event's success. "FLORES DE LAGUNA is not merely a competition but a testament to the excellence and creativity of our fellow Lagunenses. It is also a step towards the vibrant development of our province's local economy and tourism," said the Governor.

Mark Francis Pacion of San Pablo emerged as the grand winner for his creation using coconut bark cloth material emphasizing the value of San Pablo City's famous coconuts. Pacion’s creation was inspired by the mystical aura of San Pablo City’s Seven Lakes.. Jessycris Baduel of Lumban and Jeffrey Tope of Pila bagged the first and second runner up, respectively. Winners were judged based on their creation’s concept and cohesiveness of design, originality, creativity and design innovation, overall look and impact, commercial viability, and audience impact.

Apart from the more than 30 rides and attractions, guests also enjoyed the Likhang Laguna trade fair of various exhibitors highlighting the province’s wide array of food and non-food products.

For more information and updates regarding this event and EK’s other upcoming events and offers, visit https://www.enchantedkingdom.ph and EK’s official social media accounts @enchantedkingdom.ph for Facebook and Tiktok, and @ek_philippines for Twitter and Instagram.