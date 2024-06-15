Empowered Meralco Dads: Pillars for Building a Brighter Future

Agapito “Joe” R. Zaldarriaga: Power executive, communicator, father

Agapito “Joe” R. Zaldarriaga is the calming voice patiently explaining the reasons behind monthly rate adjustments and other issues affecting the consumers that Meralco serves. Known to many as “Manong Joe”, Zaldarriaga has established himself as a household name and the trusted spokesman of the distribution utility for many years now.

But beyond his role as Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications, Zaldarriaga wears the hat of a father at home—to his only son Dr. Jose Ma. “Jap” Zaldarriaga.

Zaldarriaga believes that fatherhood is destiny and fondly recalls the first time he ever held his son in his arms – a moment he considered his “happiest and luckiest day” in life.

“I’m really grateful that God gave me a chance to become a father,” Zaldarriaga said, beaming with pride as he talked about the many accomplishments Jap already achieved at 30 years old.

“Fatherhood is about being responsible and being in charge of someone else’s life, and hoping that life will be for the better, it is about creating paternal bonds, improving people’s lives, and equipping them to improve their craft and lives, “ he shared.

But fatherhood for Zaldarriaga is not limited at home, as this extends to his workplace where he steers Meralco’s Corporate Communications team in achieving purpose and serving Meralco’s many internal and external stakeholders.

“If there are opportunities for the Corporate Communications team to enhance their productivity, I wholeheartedly urge them to pursue it,” he said. “I believe that if I can achieve that, I can positively impact the lives of those I’ve led, then I would find great fulfillment.”

For more than 35 years, Meralco has been the award-winning and veteran communicator’s second home, calling the company blessing for him and his family.

“I consider Meralco not as a workplace but as part of my being. Sometimes, it’s difficult to separate my personal and professional life as a Meralco employee,” Zaldarriaga said, adding: “If you were to look into my heart, you would find an orange ‘M’. That’s how Meralco is intertwined with my life.”

Through his visionary leadership, Meralco has garnered national and international awards, earning citations from prestigious award-giving bodies.

Zaldarriaga credits Meralco for providing him with more than the necessary support and opportunities that shaped his identity, family life, and professional career, which makes him a firm believer of a healthy synergy of work and personal aspects of life.

“You don’t have to distinguish your different roles. What’s important is you know how to fulfill both roles because you owe everything to them—your family and the company,” he said.

Zaldarriaga has become a master in balancing the multiple hats he wears—as a communicator, corporate leader, husband, and his most cherished role: as a father.