Empowered Meralco Dads: Pillars for Building a Brighter Future

Within the corridors of Meralco, there stand remarkable fathers who embody strength and wisdom, serving as pillars not only of their homes but also of their workplace.
Whether called tatay, papa, dad, or daddy—these hardworking and diligent men tirelessly empower their respective families and communities through their dedication to serve and unwavering pursuit of excellence.
This Father’s Day, Meralco proudly joins the rest of the world in honoring exceptional fathers within its ranks, whose contributions ensure a brighter tomorrow for more Filipino families.
Agapito “Joe” R. Zaldarriaga: Power executive, communicator, father
Agapito “Joe” R. Zaldarriaga is the calming voice patiently explaining the reasons behind monthly rate adjustments and other issues affecting the consumers that Meralco serves. Known to many as “Manong Joe”, Zaldarriaga has established himself as a household name and the trusted spokesman of the distribution utility for many years now.
But beyond his role as Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications, Zaldarriaga wears the hat of a father at home—to his only son Dr. Jose Ma. “Jap” Zaldarriaga.
Zaldarriaga believes that fatherhood is destiny and fondly recalls the first time he ever held his son in his arms – a moment he considered his “happiest and luckiest day” in life.
“I’m really grateful that God gave me a chance to become a father,” Zaldarriaga said, beaming with pride as he talked about the many accomplishments Jap already achieved at 30 years old.
“Fatherhood is about being responsible and being in charge of someone else’s life, and hoping that life will be for the better, it is about creating paternal bonds, improving people’s lives, and equipping them to improve their craft and lives, “ he shared.
But fatherhood for Zaldarriaga is not limited at home, as this extends to his workplace where he steers Meralco’s Corporate Communications team in achieving purpose and serving Meralco’s many internal and external stakeholders.
“If there are opportunities for the Corporate Communications team to enhance their productivity, I wholeheartedly urge them to pursue it,” he said. “I believe that if I can achieve that, I can positively impact the lives of those I’ve led, then I would find great fulfillment.”
For more than 35 years, Meralco has been the award-winning and veteran communicator’s second home, calling the company blessing for him and his family.
“I consider Meralco not as a workplace but as part of my being. Sometimes, it’s difficult to separate my personal and professional life as a Meralco employee,” Zaldarriaga said, adding: “If you were to look into my heart, you would find an orange ‘M’. That’s how Meralco is intertwined with my life.”
Through his visionary leadership, Meralco has garnered national and international awards, earning citations from prestigious award-giving bodies.
Zaldarriaga credits Meralco for providing him with more than the necessary support and opportunities that shaped his identity, family life, and professional career, which makes him a firm believer of a healthy synergy of work and personal aspects of life.
“You don’t have to distinguish your different roles. What’s important is you know how to fulfill both roles because you owe everything to them—your family and the company,” he said.
Zaldarriaga has become a master in balancing the multiple hats he wears—as a communicator, corporate leader, husband, and his most cherished role: as a father.
Edilbert B. Lopez: Climbing greater heights
They say that anyone can be a father, but it takes courage to be a dad.
This is how Meralco foreman Edilbert B. Lopez views his role as head of his family—a noble task that he embraces out of love and passion.
For Lopez, fatherhood is not simply about having children but more importantly, it is about being a good provider, mentor, and a role model to his only daughter.
“Bringing life to this world is the easy part, the true measure of fatherhood is how one stays the course as a provider, mentor, and parent,” he said.
Inspired by his 7-year-old daughter, Lopez took the bold step of pursuing his 20-year-old dream of becoming a full-fledged electrical engineer after working for nearly two decades as a Meralco linecrew.
Equipped with professional skillset, knowledge and experience from Meralco, Lopez went back to school in 2020 to finish his degree in electrical engineering.
“Meralco has always supported me. The company and the people I work with have supported my growth since the beginning, and they still do,” he said, noting that his supervisors were very considerate of his schedule as he juggled his time for work, school, and his family.
“I consider the company as my second home. My colleagues are like my brothers and fathers who advise and support me on everything that I do—whether it’s personal or career life—and I’m really grateful to them,” he added.
Four years later, in May of this year, Lopez passed the licensure examination for electrical engineers. The training and seminars he completed while working in Meralco helped him become more effective in his job and eventually achieve his goal of becoming a licensed engineer.
“It is true that life begins at 40, I dreamed to be an electrical engineer and so I became one at 40,” he said.
For Lopez, one is never too old or too late to chase dreams. Coupled with a strong support system from his family and workplace, Lopez was able to climb new heights and bring greater pride to his family.
RJ A. Sta. Rosa: Linecrew at work, super dad at home
An action man at work and at home, Meralco linecrew RJ Sta. Rosa exemplifies how grit and resilience are essential not only in his professional career but more importantly in his role as a nurturing father to his twin sons.
The 25-year-old first-time dad carefully navigates the life as a single parent, following the sudden passing of his fiancée two years ago which presented him with challenges that test his strength and character.
“Being a father is more than just words, it requires action. Being a good provider is essential,” he said, likening fatherhood to caring for an Arowana fish which requires patience, unwavering attention, and a secure environment to thrive and survive.
Sta. Rosa shared that he was contemplating about quitting his training as a linecrew when his fiancée passed away. It was what pushed him to persevere and gave him the determination to finish the program so that he could secure a more secure future for his children.
“I continued the training because this is the dream of my fiancée for me, to have a stable job, and become a lineman in Meralco for our family’s future,” he said.
While the life he lives is certainly not an easy one, he feels assured that he can provide for the needs of his sons while being of service to Meralco customers.
Though his fiancee is no longer beside him, Sta. Rosa finds comfort in the fact that she lives on in their twins—a living and constant reminder of their lasting love for each other.
Zaldarriaga, Lopez and Sta. Rosa stand as shining examples of the many extraordinary working fathers at Meralco who have unique qualities and approaches to fulfilling their responsibilities, while contributing to the brighter tomorrow for Filipino communities.
Through their dedication, perseverance, and unwavering commitment, they demonstrate how fatherhood is not just about providing for one’s family but also about doing their best to make a difference in the workplace.