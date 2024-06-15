Dreams must drive families

Fathers should reflect the characteristics of “God the Father,” a priest said on Saturday.

Citing the Parable of the Prodigal Son, Rev. Fr. Joseph Fidel Roura, a Catholic priest from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Malolos, Bulacan, said fathers must have dreams for their families.

“I’m not saying that to be a real father, you must be rich. No, what I’m saying here is that a real father has a dream for his family,” Roura said.

“He’s not just satisfied with providing food. He looks beyond. He looks at the future of his children and he will do everything to make it come true,” he added.

Another characteristic is being patient and forgiving.

“It’s right to have an iron hand sometimes, but an iron hand, discipline, that’s not a weapon. It would hurt when you use it,” he said.

While it is sometimes understandable you need to be strict with your children, Roura reminded fathers to be more compassionate.

He lamented that many fathers nowadays “focus more on the negative than the positive.”

Being critical

“Unfortunately, a lot of fathers nowadays criticize the bad a lot more than they compliment the good about their child,” he said.

He continued: “A lot of good things done that you don’t seem to see, but sometimes, something is done wrong, your eyes were widely open?”

Lastly, Roura challenged fathers to be more affectionate to their children.

“There will come a time when you will no longer hug your children or they will refuse to hug you just because they are already married, or transitioning into teenhood. But I assure you, even if that time comes when they don’t hug you anymore, they will still miss your hug,” he said.

The priest turned internet personality also called on children to “make your papa proud.”

“I hope children don’t just focus on their mothers. Don’t just use that expression MYMP or make your mama proud. Don’t just do that, MYPP too, or make your papa proud,” he said.

“Yes, compared to your mom, he may not be your number 1 cheerer, but deep within him, he could be happier,” he added.