Dad’s day out

A breezy getaway with Dad at Taal Vista Hotel

Taal Vista Hotel invites families to honor their fathers with unforgettable experiences designed to celebrate the special man in their lives.

Starting at P8,500 nett, pamper the king of your family with an unforgettable grill dining experience and indulge in delightful gelato flavors during your stay. Treat the steak-loving dads in your life to an unforgettable experience starting at P9,500 nett. This package includes a delectable hanger steak dinner for two at Taza Fresh Table, where each bite is a symphony of flavor. It is available from 14 to 16 June.

Dad can enjoy a sumptuous lunch buffet at Veranda for P1,980 nett per person on 16 June from 12 to 3 p.m. As an added bonus, every dad will receive a special gift from Nuevo Comienzo Inc.

At Rain, The Spa, from Monday to Thursday, between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., dads can enjoy the "Awaken the Senses" massage for P1,860 nett per person. Available throughout the entire month of June, this spa treatment offers the perfect way to unwind and rejuvenate.

For reservations and more information, visit www.taalvistahotel.com or call +63 (2) 7917 8225.