Dad’s day out

Dad turns Japanese at Hotel Okura Manila
Enjoy a specially curated Father’s Day Kaiseki set menu featuring an array of authentic Japanese dishes prepared with the finest seasonal ingredients. From fresh sashimi from various prefectures in Japan and succulent grilled Kagoshima Wagyu beef to delightful desserts, every bite celebrates flavor and craftsmanship.
At Yawaragi, explore a lavish Father’s Day buffet including a carving station of Dijon and Herbed Roasted Boneless Lamb Leg and other prime cuts, a Robatayaki station (grilled dishes), Yawaragi Japanese signature dishes, and a tempting selection of desserts. Complement your meal with a fine selection of wines, beers, and sake. All fathers dining at Yamazato or Yawaragi on Father’s Day will receive a special gift from Hotel Okura Manila, one glass of Bottega Gold Prosecco Sparkling Wine.
For bookings and inquiries, contact +63 2 5318 2888, email yawaragi.service@hotelokuramanila.com or yamazato.service@hotelokuramanila.com.
A breezy getaway with Dad at Taal Vista Hotel
Taal Vista Hotel invites families to honor their fathers with unforgettable experiences designed to celebrate the special man in their lives.
Starting at P8,500 nett, pamper the king of your family with an unforgettable grill dining experience and indulge in delightful gelato flavors during your stay. Treat the steak-loving dads in your life to an unforgettable experience starting at P9,500 nett. This package includes a delectable hanger steak dinner for two at Taza Fresh Table, where each bite is a symphony of flavor. It is available from 14 to 16 June.
Dad can enjoy a sumptuous lunch buffet at Veranda for P1,980 nett per person on 16 June from 12 to 3 p.m. As an added bonus, every dad will receive a special gift from Nuevo Comienzo Inc.
At Rain, The Spa, from Monday to Thursday, between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., dads can enjoy the "Awaken the Senses" massage for P1,860 nett per person. Available throughout the entire month of June, this spa treatment offers the perfect way to unwind and rejuvenate.
For reservations and more information, visit www.taalvistahotel.com or call +63 (2) 7917 8225.