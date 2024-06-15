Covid-19 cases rise in Davao City

DAVAO CITY — The City Health Office (CHO) has urged Dabawenyos to adhere to minimum health guidelines amid a rise in Covid-19 cases reported at the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC).

SPMC has recorded 135 Covid-19 cases: 50 asymptomatic, 69 mild, 15 moderate, and one critical. Dr. Tomas Miguel Ababon, CHO officer-in-charge, noted an increase in Covid-19 cases this year: 297 cases in January, 49 in February, 16 in March, 19 in April, 74 in May and 111 in June.

However, Ababon clarified that there have been no reports confirming cases of the Covid-19 Flirt variant. Surveillance for all variants remains ongoing.

Ababon explained that active cases differ from monthly recorded cases due to accumulation from previous months. Most cases involve individuals seeking hospital or health facility care, predominantly unvaccinated individuals, or those with underlying conditions.

“Most of the swabbing is done for those who were admitted. Most of them are the unvaccinated and those who have co-morbidities such as high blood, diabetes, those who have respiratory illnesses, the old and the very young — they are the vulnerable group, those that once they get sick usually go to a health facility,” Ababon said.

He stressed that isolation, contact tracing, and vaccination have not been practiced by CHO for a year. If cases continue to rise, temporary treatment and monitoring facilities will be established.

Regarding vaccinations, Ababon said that bivalent vaccines were the final batch available, following the Presidential proclamation terminating Covid-related activities.

Ababon highlighted the Department of Health’s guidelines on minimum public health standards: wearing masks, maintaining social distance, and practicing hand hygiene remain crucial.

He advised, “If feeling unwell, stay home, wear a mask, and avoid crowded places.”