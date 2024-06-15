Colorum van nabbed in Laguna drive

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) over the weekend said it is now preparing a criminal case against a driver apprehended in Los Baños, Laguna during an aggressive anti-colorum drive initiated by its Calarbarzon regional office.

The van driver, Brillo Jailey Adremisin, was already turned over to the local police as part of the preparation for the filing of the case while the van with license plate NDF7889 was impounded.

The apprehension of Adremisin and the impounding of the van he was driving came as the LTO issued an order which requires a court order not to release an impounded vehicle in anti-colorum drive even if the owner pays the fine.

LTO chief, Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II lauded the LTO-Region IV-A headed by Elmer Decena for its aggressive anti-colorum drive, which is part of the order of Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista amid requests from transport groups which reportedly have been losing 30 percent of their income from the operation of colorum vehicles.

Decena reported that Adremisin failed to show a Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC) when a team from LTO- 4A flagged down the vehicle he was driving.

During that time, the LTO was told by the 11 passengers that they paid P500 each for a ride from Real, Quezon to SM Calamba.